It's been described as one of the biggest weeks in our economic history - and today the Herald's top team of business and political writers will guide you through the complexities of a once-in-a-lifetime Budget.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has hastily repackaged his Budget 2020 as "Rebuilding Together" after global economic chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has already forced the Government to spend billions of dollars in emergency measures.

Herald business editor at large Liam Dann summed it up when he described this week as one of the biggest in New Zealand's economic history, as most of the country returns to work under level 2 restrictions and Robertson attempts to put our reeling economy on the road to recovery.

Today and tomorrow Dann and other leading journalists and commentators from the Herald and NewstalkZB will bring you in-depth and up-to-date coverage of what promises to be a remarkable Budget.

Advertisement

From the launch of the Budget at 2pm, political editor Audrey Young leads our parliamentary team's online coverage at nzherald.co.nz, giving you the Budget at a glance and an instant assessment of whether Robertson has done enough to get New Zealand out of trouble.

NZ Herald political editor Audrey Young will lead the political coverage of the Budget. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meanwhile, senior political writer Claire Trevett joins host Will Trafford on our live Budget video show, outlining the major changes, interviewing top politicians and asking expert commentators for their views.

Trafford will also be joined by one of the country's most experienced political and economic journalists, NZME head of business Fran O'Sullivan, along with Dann and NewstalkZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan, who will carry on the debate on her Drive show from 4pm.

Our rounds reporters in news and business will dig into the issues raised across the board, from Grant Bradley on the plight of aviation to education reporter Simon Collins on what lies ahead for students and their parents. We'll check in with a family that owns a small electrical business - like many, struggling to keep going in the current conditions - to see if the Budget has helped them.

Don't miss the in-depth analysis from our columnists this afternoon and tomorrow, both in print and in our Premium offering online. Simon Wilson and Matthew Hooton will have their distinctive takes on whether the Budget is the right way forward for New Zealand and O'Sullivan, a Budget veteran, will have no hesitation in telling the finance minister if she feels he's met the mark.

We also have a guest Budget panel - ranging from ex-Act leader Richard Prebble to former Weekend Herald columnist Lizzie Marvelly - weighing in with their diverse views. Today they tell you what they believe the Government should do, ahead of the Budget, and tomorrow we'll find out what they thought of the outcome.

It promises to be a fascinating ride.