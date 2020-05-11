Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Health Minister David Clark are announcing the health sector will get an extra $3.92 billion over the next four years.

The pre-Budget announcement of an extra $980 million per year is the biggest ever increase in funding for District Health Boards, the Government says.

There will also be a one-off boost of $282.5m over three years to catch up planned care to clear the Covid-19 backlog of about 153,000 more surgeries and procedures, radiology scans and specialist appointments.

And $31.350m per year, $125.4m over four years, to manage planned care in line with demographic changes and increasing price levels.

Robertson and Clark are announcing the almost $4b health sector injection from the Beehive.

Robertson said the Budget was "one staging post" in the recovery to Covid-19.

The investments would be focused on the recovery, but there were some investments you couldn't put "on ice" and one of those was a well-funded health system, Robertson said.

Robertson said they'd made a conscious decision in Budget 2020 to invest in public systems like health and education.

He referred to the "funding deficit" the Government had inherited.

He said he didn't like to think about how New Zealand might have responded if they hadn't invested in public systems over the past two years.

Clark said for too long New Zealand had been asking its health boards to do more and more without funding them to be able to do so.

The funding was the biggest to the health system in a decade.

It was no secret a number of the DHBs were running at a significant deficit and it would take a number of years to turn that around, Clark warned.

The funding also comes with a warning to DHBs that the Government would be following up and would step in if necessary, Clark said.

The one-off $282.5 million spend to clear the Covid-19 was for care that went "over and above" business as usual, he said.

Clark said he was hopeful the catch-up would be quicker than the amount of time the money was allocated.

But it would require different ways of working, alongside private hospitals and would be a "creative" solution.

The social distancing rules would make it a more challenging environment to provide care and it would also be more expensive.

The 153,000 delayed procedures number was based on their best estimates but it was tricky to count people who hadn't shown up to doctors.

The issues around the structure of the health system would come out of the Health and Disability review but the funding was to catch up the under-funding of the health system, Robertson said.

"We can't afford not to do this," he said

Clark said he expected to see the Simpson report in the coming weeks.

The funding would be distributed through population data of DHBs and would be detailed in the Budget, he said.

The elective surgery one-off payment was new to the Budget spending, Robertson said Covid-19 sharpened the view that New Zealand needed a properly funded health system.

Clark said he didn't expect DHBs to get out of their deficit in the four years as it would take a long time to get out of the red, but he would be ensuring it was spent correctly.

They said one of the key lessons of the Covid-19 crisis was the need for a "strong and sustainable" public health and disability system.

New Zealand's health system had been historically under-invested in and the ministers said the spending continued "this Government's record of tackling that legacy of neglect", the ministers said.

Clark said, "after what the country has gone through in recent months, and from the devastation we have seen to under prepared health systems around the world, it is absolutely critical that as a country we continue to invest in and build up the capacity of our health system. That is what the Government is committed to.

"We never know when the rainy day is going to come, but we need the world class health system in place for when it does - and that is what this record investment is all about," he said.

Robertson said the different abilities of Governments around the world to respond to the pandemic highlighted just how important it is to have well-funded public services.

"We've seen before the damage that can be done when funding isn't provided in areas like health and education during and after a crisis to cover population and cost pressure growth. It can take years to catch up and make sure everyone is receiving timely treatment.

"That's why we've made a conscious decision in Budget 2020 to make sure critical public services keep getting the funding they need to keep running and providing the same level of services to all New Zealanders," Robertson said.

The extra $980m per year and takes the annual budget for DHBs to $15.274b. DHBs are also contracted by the Ministry of Health on behalf of the Crown to provide additional national services.

Clark said the funding would support DHBs to improve their financial sustainability and clinical performance and meet costs related to a growing and ageing population, as well as already agreed wage increases and inflation.

"As a Government we've put a significant amount into DHBs to put them back on the path to sustainability. This is a long-term plan, as rebuilding our health system will take sustained investment over a number of years.

Clark said he would be holding DHBs to account to ensure they improve their financial performance while continuing to deliver quality care and improved health outcomes.

The one-off investment of $282.5m, including $50m of capital, to catch up on the Covid-19 backlog is on top of ongoing funding for planned care of $125.4m over four year), to cover the impact of demographic changes and increased costs.

"Our hospitals are now returning to a more normal level of service, but it will take time to recover and deal with the backlog," Clark said.

The Health Minister said DHBs would work with local private providers to address waiting list backlogs "as effectively and as quickly as possible".