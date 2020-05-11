Escaped prisoner Ricky Wilson has been arrested in Upper Hutt this afternoon.

The 29-year-old man escaped Corrections custody yesterday evening while being transported back to Rimutaka Prison from hospital.

He has been charged with escapes custody and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

"We'd like to thank the public for their assistance and patience," a police spokesperson said.

"We appreciate this was a stressful time for the community while officers searched for the man."