A man is in a serious condition after his truck rolled into a ditch trapping him for nearly five hours in Rotoma, Bay of Plenty.

The man was flown to Waikato Hospital and is currently in the High Dependency Unit.

Police were notified of the crash about 9.33am yesterday on the intersection of State Highway 30 and Braemar Rd, Rotoma - between Rotorua and Whakatāne.

Police were unable to name the truck company for privacy reasons.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the driver was extracted at 2pm, four and a half hours after emergency services were called.

Firefighters from the Kawerau and Edgecumbe fire stations help free the man.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman yesterday said the man was transported by air in a critical condition.

A woman who did not want to be named drove passed the aftermath of the crash around 4pm and saw police and a heavy-duty construction vehicle.

"I was stunned to see the commotion."

She drove the road often and said she was not surprised to see there had been an accident.

"The road is bumpy and there are a couple of corners that you need to slow down on."

Motorcycle crash

Emergency services at the truck crash were called to a second crash nearby involving a motorcycle about 1.10pm.

A police spokeswoman said police from the truck crash attended the second crash.

-More to come.