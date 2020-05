Two people have been arrested after a suspected gang-related assault in Palmerston North overnight.

A victim received moderate to minor injuries in the assault on Cobb Pl, which took place around 10.05pm, police told the Herald.

Two people were arrested nearby. One is in custody but charges have not yet been laid.

A woman was charged with obstructing police and assaulting police.

She is scheduled to appear in Palmerston North District Court on May 14.