

A farm that just happens to get some of the best skies in New Zealand is creating somewhat of an astrophotography production line in Central Hawke's Bay.

Kiri Kirk, along with her husband David, have instilled their passion for night-time and outdoor photography in their four children.

Supermoon after supermoon, the shots keep coming from both Kiri, David, and now up-and-comer Lachie Kirk.

Lachie followed in the footsteps of his father when it comes to his passion for night-time photography. Photo / Lachie Kirk

Hatuma, Waipukurau-based, both Kiri and David have had a passion for camerawork from an early age.

Kiri said her avid interest spiralled after her parents bought her first camera aged 11.

"It must have cost them a fortune to develop," she said. "But I had an interest since then.

"I did camera club at school, and really enjoy taking photos and seeing people's faces when I give them a photo."

Kiri added: "I think I used to drive the kids mad by taking so many photos, but they'll appreciate it later in life when they have children of their own."

The Waipukurau family use their farm for inspiration for photography. Photo / Kiri Kirk

Their son Lachie, a student at Central Hawke's Bay College, has followed in the footsteps of his father when it comes to night-time photography.

The 15-year-old snapper, who received his first camera on his seventh birthday, said it wasn't until the age of 12 when he began to take photography more seriously.

"Three years ago I got more serious with different styles of photography," he said. "What sparked my passion for night-time photography was the night sky on a family holiday in the South Island.

"I saved hard for my current camera - my dad and I share lenses, but I really would love a 600mm lens to get clearer photos of the moon."

Lachie added: "At this stage I don't think there is much money in a photography career, but if there was I would definitely pursue it."

Mother and father, Kiri and David Kirk, with Kegan, 13, Ryan, 17, Lachie, 15, and Caitlin, 12, at Bryce National Park. Photo / Supplied

While fellow children Ryan, 17, Kegan, 13, and Caitlin, 12, have all dabbled in photography, it is Lachie that has taken after his parents the most, according to Kiri.

"David certainly has a creative streak running through his veins, so I guess this is where Lachie gets his passion from," she said.

"We have guided him along the way, but he's pretty much self-taught. He is humble and sees the world quite differently than any other teenage boy I know."

Kiri added: "Lockdown has actually enabled him the time to get up in the middle of the night and head out on our farm on photographic missions to create some stunning photography. I'm excited to see where photography will lead him in the future."

Kiri Kirk, alongside husband David, have installed a passion for outdoor photography. Photo / Kiri Kirk

The Waipukurau-based mother said ideas can stem from anywhere.

"Much of our ideas come from pre-planning and sharing ideas that come to us as a result of farm work or play," she said.

"Equally, often it is simply a matter of opportunity and a mad rush to set the camera and tripod."

Regardless of the planning, their farm has been the backdrop to many of their most iconic photos, while the technical side of astrophotography can depend on a number of factors.

"The farm being in a beautiful valley with a mix of rolling pasture and steeper limestone hill country means with a little imagination and various camera angles you can literally unlock a whole new world every time you venture out," she said.

Kiri added: "It's about understanding exposure, aperture and shutter speed. It depends on what we're trying to achieve, as many of our shots are single shot and require little post editing, while others are exposure or focus stacked, which are relatively quick processes these days."