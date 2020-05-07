Some people break into banks, others target houses but some Kāpiti hoodlums have been breaking into community lavatories.

The Kāpiti Coast District Council have shared images of the destruction at the Ōtaki Pavilion on their Facebook page this morning, showing a toilet broken into pieces and smashed windows.

"We know the Pavilion is valued by our community and vandalism like this is not only senseless, it's an unnecessary cost for us all to bear," the post read.

Ōtaki Ward councillor James Cootes said they had very little vandalism as they have a strong whānau community where everybody knows everybody.

The toilets were locked due to Covid-19. Photo / Kāpiti District Council Facebook

He understands those responsible had been identified and spoken to.

"Every now and then you get a little mindless act of violence but it's few and far between, it's not a community known for prolific issues like that."

The toilets had already been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 and Cootes estimated it could take a number of days to fix.

Police were unable to comment on the matter.