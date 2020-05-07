

The man who stole a car with a 5-week-old baby girl on the backseat should "own up" and hand himself in to police.

That is the succinct message from the senior officer investigating the theft of a car with a baby inside from a service station forecourt in Whangārei on Wednesday about 11.36am.

Do you know this man? Police want your help to identify him and help solve a carjacking involving a baby. Photo /Supplied

Acting Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper said the man's reckless actions could have resulted in grave consequences.

"Our suggestion is that the man responsible should own up and hand himself in at his local police station," Cooper said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or can identify the man so we can hold him to account."

In a bid to identify the man police have released security camera photograph and a description.

The man is described as Māori, of solid build and at the time of the carjacking was wearing a red and white chequered hoody.

He was also wearing a white Champion branded baseball cap, black shorts and black shoes.

Cooper said while the baby's mother was inside paying for petrol, the man, who had been sitting across the road, got into the vehicle and drove off.

Can you help police identify this man? Photo /Supplied

A short time later police found the vehicle, a silver Isuzu, dumped on Western Hills Drive near the ASB Stadium.

"Fortunately the young baby was located safely inside the vehicle," Cooper said.

"Ambulance staff assessed the baby as a precaution and she was reunited with her mother."

Anyone with information can contact Acting Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper on 021 191 5935 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.