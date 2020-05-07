All health and disability care services will operate as normal where possible under alert level two, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Though like level 3 and 4, GP and community service consultations should be done over the phone or via video call if possible.

More non-urgent surgeries will be able to take place in both private and public hospitals. At the same time, urgent and semi-urgent elective surgeries will resume.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said, as we move to alert level 2, we will have further guidance around visitor policies.

"It won't be back to situation normal, it will be based on the same principles as every other setting with physical distancing and making sure that there is good hygiene."

Under alert level 3, patients were allowed only one visitor for a restricted period of time a day.

On Monday, Ardern will announce whether New Zealand will move to alert level 2.

One new case today

Bloomfield announced there is one new Covid-19 case today. The new case is linked to the Matamata cluster.

The Waikato DHB is calling for anyone in the area to seek advice if they want to be tested, he said.

The total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases is 1489, and 1332 people have recovered, or 89 per cent of all cases.

There are two people in hospital. The death toll from Covid-19 in New Zealand remains at 21.

Testing was higher than 7000 yesterday for the first time and Bloomfield said this was a good sign as DHBs were getting ready for surveillance testing.

He said a review had been completed into the use of masks in the general public, and there were risks and benefits for wearing masks.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

