Social gathering restrictions, how schools will open and whether domestic travel might open under alert level 2 is being revealed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern said lives had been "quite different" for six weeks now.

She said New Zealanders should be proud of the low number of cases, and Kiwis had been innovative in trying to operate safely under level 3.

One new case today

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield has announced there is one new Covid-19 case today. The new case is linked to the Matamata cluster.

Advertisement

The Waikato DHB is calling for anyone in the area to seek advice if they want to be tested, he said.

The total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases is 1489, and 1332 people have recovered, or 89 per cent of all cases.

There are two people in hospital. The death toll from Covid-19 in New Zealand remains at 21.

Testing was higher than 7000 yesterday for the first time and Bloomfield said this was a good sign as DHBs were getting ready for surveillance testing.

He said a review had been completed into the use of masks in the general public, and there were risks and benefits for wearing masks.

Exemptions from lockdown rules

He said the review of 32 exemptions had now been completed, and all the decisions had been processed correctly.

However, some of the findings would have been different under the new criteria following the judicial review last week.

One person had been allowed to leave managed isolation to visit a dying relative.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Two new cases, one death in last 24 hours - Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield update

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Ashley Bloomfield on masks, 'gold standard' tracing, and if we can hug at level 2

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to unveil new level 2 rules; Glenfield mall co-owner Dallas Pendergrast warns of 'political suicide' if rules not relaxed

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Was the lockdown illegal?

Yesterday there were two new cases, bringing the total of confirmed or probable cases to 1488, 151 of which were still active.

This morning Bloomfield told the Herald the signs still pointed to a lack of widespread community transmission, and the data at the end of this week would provide a clearer picture of the impact of level 3 on Covid-19 cases.

He said the source of infection for three recent cases was unclear, but they appeared to have been infected several weeks ago.

Ardern will announce on Monday if the country will move to level 2, but today is providing details so businesses and schools have time to prepare for the move - whenever it might be.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is giving the latest Covid-19 update at 1pm. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bloomfield told the Herald this morning the level 2 health principles were physical distancing, hand hygiene, getting tested early for any symptoms and staying home if sick.

"Hugs and handshakes - if you don't know someone, be rigorous around physical distancing. But if it's close friends and family, you want to be careful of course, but it's starting to return to normal.

"I would imagine it would still be elbow bumps and quick hugs."

In higher-risk environments, such as public transport, Bloomfield said people may wish to wear a mask, but will not be compelled to.

"We've just had another look at the evidence. People may wish to use a mask. If they know how to use it properly, that's fine, but at this point we won't be insisting on masking."

Some public health experts, including Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker, have been calling for mass masking to be considered.

Bloomfield said it was common for people in Southeast Asia to wear masks in public, but that was because they had a cold and were trying to prevent germs from spreading.

He said New Zealand's key public health principles were: "Don't go out if you've got a cold, don't go to work, don't send children to school if they have a respiratory infection".