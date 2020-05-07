The Government revealed today that malls would reopen under level 2, but there's a catch.

The mall experience won't be the same as it was before the Covid-19 crisis disrupted commerce across the world.

Larger retail stores and shopping malls will be required to "follow the lead of supermarkets" once they are permitted to open under Alert level 2, under conditions which include ensuring social distancing of two metres away from strangers and the implementation of good hygiene practices.

In a press conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the restrictions around trading in shops and malls. She said retailers will be required to limit the number of people in stores.

Advertisement

"For retail, that means physical distancing in store for both staff and customers, it means good hygiene practices and regular cleaning of surfaces and those things people touch often. Larger retailers and malls will follow the lead of our supermarkets with measures like limiting the number of people in store to enable enough space for physical distancing," Arden said.

These rules will also affect the hospitality industry.

Ardern recommended an approach dubbed the three S's.

This involves ensuring that customers have seats, can be separated safely from others and that every table has a single server.

This, in turn, means that customers should not be allowed to go to the counter to pay after a meal at their local restaurant. Payment should be taken at the table.

These rules will leave the nation's bars in a tough position because they are usually occupied by standing patrons.

Ardern warned that businesses that do not abide by the rules will be closed down.

Retail NZ welcomed the move to allow stores to open under level 2.

Advertisement

While it has been announced when New Zealand will move to level 2, Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the announcement was positive news for the sector, but warned it wouldn't mean business as usual.

"The retail sector is keen to get doors open again as soon as possible," Harford said.

"There will certainly be a bounce back in sales [under level 2] but it won't be to the levels of trading that we saw pre-lockdown. Customers are still going to be very cautious about getting out into shops but they can be assured that retailers will be doing their very best to have processes and systems in place to maintain good hygiene."

Harford said many retailers had already sorted out Paywave and contactless payment options to be available within stores.

Retail NZ has been calling for physical stores to be permitted to open under level 3 lockdown, similarly to how Australia has allowed physical trade to continue.

"If has taken us a very long time for us to get to this point and of course it is still potentially another week before anyone is actually allowed to open."

The length of store closures to date had exacerbated what was already a "carnage situation", he said. "Even when stores open it won't be business as usual for a very long time and it will take retail businesses and hospitality businesses an extraordinary long time to recover from what has happened over the past couple of weeks."

- More to follow