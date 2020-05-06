WATCH THE LIVE STREAM BELOW

Sports bosses, including the heads of the Warriors and Netball NZ, are briefing MPs on the Covid-19 lockdown's impact on sporting codes and events.

The groups are appearing before the Epidemic Response Committee to talk about how the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports.

Among those set to appear are Netball NZ Jennie Wyllie and Warriors chief executive Cameron George.

Advertisement

Wyllie told MPs today about the "unprecedented impact" of Covid-19 for netball's 350,000 players nationwide.

Also appearing are the Exercise Association, the Sports Fishing Council, the Rugby Players Association, the Deerstalkers Association and the NZ Events Association.

The committee is chaired by Opposition leader Simon Bridges.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Tuesday's big developments

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Antibody that blocks infection discovered

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to unveil new level 2 rules; Glenfield mall co-owner Dallas Pendergrast warns of 'political suicide' if rules not relaxed

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Kiwi poet Tomos Robertson (aka Tom Foolery) and the fairytale video that's gone viral

The Warriors got the green light from the Australian government to fly across the Tasman in time for the start of the NRL season.

About 50 players and staff got a charter flight before going into quarantine in Tamworth, where they'll be based, and were given clearance by the federal and NSW governments to train while in quarantine.

Meanwhile, last month New Zealand Rugby froze approximately $25 million, or 50 per cent, of the remaining forecasted player spend as a result of the crisis.

The pay cuts applied predominantly to players contracted at Super Rugby level (including All Blacks), in the national sevens programmes and Black Ferns.

Advertisement

Meanwhile New Zealand's ANZ Premiership games, along with community netball, were all suspended for the foreseeable future and the Beko Netball League was cancelled for this year.

The timings for the appearances are:

10am – 10.20am - Netball NZ chief executive - Jennie Wyllie

10.20am – 10.40am - Warriors chief executive - Cameron George

10.40am – 11am - Exercise Association of New Zealand chief executive - Richard Beddie

11am – 11.20am - NZ Sports Fishing Council president - Bob Gutsell

11.20am – 11.40am - NZ Rugby Players Association - Rob Nichol

11.40am – noon - NZ Deerstalkers Association

Noon – 12.20pm - NZ Events Association general manager - Segolene de Fontenay