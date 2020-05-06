Snap, there goes the cold.

Temperatures in Hawke's Bay have plummeted, bringing snow on the ranges, a biting southerly, and the potential for frost overnight.

A "dusting" of snow was spotted on the Ruahine and Kaweka mountain ranges on Wednesday morning.

But MetService meteorologist Andy Best said despite the cold, which saw snow fall to 1000 metre overnight, it'll be a while before it appears again.

Best was forecasting an overnight low of 2 degrees Celsius in Hastings on Wednesday night, well below the yearly average.

"It looks to be quite a chilly night on Wednesday, with even some frost around," Best said.

"The low of 2C is about 4C below average for this time of year. For Napier, it is also close to 4C below average for this time of year, so it definitely a cold outbreak.

"But looking to Thursday and Friday, both are going to be fine, with plenty of sunshine and a good warming up."

Temperatures will rise to a high of 21C in Napier and Hastings on Thursday, with a low of eight and nine degrees respectively, despite some north westerly breezes developing.

Temperatures expected to rise in Napier and Hastings on Thursday and Friday, despite overnight drop midweek. Photo / Paul Taylor

Friday will also bring a high of 21C in both districts, and Saturday will be "very similar".

Cloud could develop on Sunday, but temperatures will still hit 20C.