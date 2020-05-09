Mum, mummy, mom, mama - the names may differ. But the love is the same. Hers for us, and ours for her.

Today we celebrate the women we know as our mothers.

They're all very special, and we asked you to tell us why. Here's what you had to say.

Sandra Marengo

Sandra Marengo, second right, with her children, from left, Barbara Marengo, Samanta Marengo and Victor Marengo. Photo / Supplied

Our Mother's love has no boundaries. It's special, pure and unique, and her love set all of us free!

If a word can define mum, it's resilience.

Our story starts like most other family stories, happy couple, and happy family.

My parents were close to celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary when dad was diagnosed with cancer. Mum was the pillar of our family for the two-year battle; we lost that one!

Needing to find a job (after being a housewife for so long) and having to be mum and dad for three teenagers was a difficult task.

A year after our dad passed, my sister and I decided to follow our dreams and live abroad.

My mum was our biggest supporter; it wasn't different when my brother decided to venture the world himself.

Mum lost her sweetheart and her three kids to the world. That was her second start at a new life, new dreams and, most important, learning how to live and enjoy her own company.

Despite her busy social life, stable job and freedom, Mum's heart was calling for her offspring!

Aged 58, she moved with two bags to the other side of the world. Her bags carried the only things she owned, clothes, shoes, photos of our beautiful family - and most of it was filled with her own bravery.

New Zealand had open arms for Mum or, I would say, for our family reunion. New culture, new language and the surroundings were not impediments for a beautiful start to a new life.

Her love expands into a grandmother's love and, most important, into another love story.

My mum is proof that numerous second chances are always possible, and sometimes it can be full of surprises. We love you Mum and thank you for all your sacrifices!

Barbara, Samanta and Victor Marengo, children



Pauline Buchanan

Pauline Buchanan. Photo / Supplied

My mum is incredibly brave.

Even though she recently became a widow, she still manages to constantly think of others, helping friends, donating to charities and cheering us all up with her sense of humour and style.

Even in lockdown, she still puts her red lipstick on every day - a true style icon!

Anna Buchanan, daughter



Taffy Mvundura

Maimai Mvundura's mum, Taffy Mvundura, has the "coolest hair in town", her daughter say. Photo / Supplied

My mummy makes the best pancakes and has the loudest, happiest laugh ever.

She is kind and cheerful and makes friends with everyone!

My mummy is really brave, she always stands up for herself and sticks up for everyone around her.

She's really FUN and she always has the coolest hair in town.

I'm very proud to have her as my mummy.

Maimai Mvundura, daughter



Clarice Green

Clarice Green is 102 and marking another Mother's Day. She's pictured with her daughter, Carol Bassett. Photo / Supplied

My mum has loved and blessed me, and others, in so many ways in the 76 years I have known her.

She's now 102 and continues to be special to many with her wonderful smile and positive attitude, despite the loss of family and so many friends through the years.

This lockdown's meant no more visits or outings and lunch at the mall but, during our daily phone calls, she assures me she is well, still enjoying Housie and meals, even though she has to sit at a table by herself.

She walks around, does the daily exercises when possible and makes the most of her good health, even continuing to write up her diary every day. Special thanks to all who lovingly care for her at Royal Heights Rest Home.

Thank you for being my mother, for your continuing love, care and incredible attitude.

May your gracious qualities rub off on me. You are amazing and I love you.

Carol Bassett, daughter



Marie Jean Peters

Janet Peters, top left, pictured with her parents Marie and Stewart Peters, and brother Jeffrey Peters. Photo / Supplied

This is part of what I said at my darling mother's funeral.

I've always admired people who could stand up and talk at their loved one's funeral. I always thought I'd be the one rocking and blubbering in the corner.

I'm here for my mother. I stand here so profoundly grateful that I'm her daughter.

To say that as a teenager I was rebellious was an understatement. Think of the worst child of anyone you know and triple it.

Yet Mum and Dad stood by me throughout my teenage years and indeed, throughout my life, and I'm forever grateful for that.

I learnt from my mother that family comes first, that friends are so important, that giving is better than receiving, that being kind is the way to go, that to be unique, perhaps eccentric, is a gift to be treasured.

I also learnt from my mother the joy of plants, flowers, the beach and seashells, the love of art and writing and film, the love of humour, that creativity is in my bones, in my genes, in my DNA from her.

Jeffrey and I had a wonderful mother.

Mum and Dad grew closer as the years went by. In the last few months, Dad was her mobility and she was his memory.

Mum passed away in her sleep after having been truly looked after for the first time in her life. A fabulous way to go. Remember to love your family and your friends and to be kind to each other.

Janet Peters, daughter





Maria Ilo

Rudy Parocha, left, with her mother, Maria Ilo. Photo / Supplied

My mother Maria Ilo is turning 70 in August.

She's amazing and she never stopped caring for us, even if we all have our own families.

I'm the youngest in the family - her sixth child. I gave birth to a healthy baby boy last 2018 and my mom looked after baby for a year.

The whole of 2019 was a breeze because of her. I never heard her complain even if I saw her wrists are hurting from carrying her grandson as he gains weight.

She still managed to cook dinner for us when we come home from our full-time work while she's also working full-time at home with a baby needing constant attention.

She's a super mom, she's strong and never lets us see her hurting or crying.

My mom had the ability to balance her time equally with all her six children when we were growing up.

She's the kind of mom who is selfless, patient, understanding and puts everyone first ahead of herself. We love you Mom!

Rudy Parocha, daughter



Judith Doherty

Shona Smith, left, and her mother, Judith Doherty. Photo / Supplied

My mum is kind, caring, strong and an exceptional role model.

Her unconditional love throughout my life has given me the strength to become who I am.

It's true that a bond between a mother and a daughter is very special and I'm blessed that my mum has always been there, supporting me, at every stage of my life.

We now have four generations in our family and every day I'm thankful for the gifts of love she has shared with me.

Shona Smith, daughter



Julie McDowell

Lou McDowell, left, and her mother, Julie McDowell, pictured in 1983. Photo / Supplied

Julie McDowell, 79, is my special mum.

There are a thousand reasons why she's so special, but I chose to highlight one - the one that inspires me each and every day.

She's truly the most resilient and optimistic person I know.

Thirteen years ago the absolute love of her life (Dad and she had been together since they were 14) suddenly died.

As deep as her grief was, she always held her head high, put her best foot forward for everyone, every day.

Four months after Dad died she packed her car with a case of good wine and went on a road trip to visit all her good friends. She was never going to be a sad widow.

A year later her son Andy was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's Disease at 42.

She's spent the last 13 years watching her sport-loving, active and spirited son become "smaller" each day with the degeneration this horrible disease brings.

It must be truly heartbreaking, but mum's never let this get her down and does everything she can to support Andy and his family.

She and Andy have grown so close, I'd say Andy would call Mum one of his best friends.

In 2011, Mum went on a date with Denis (an old golfing colleague). They fell in love and married in 2014. I can't tell you happy she was.

Two months later Denis was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and she spent the next five years looking after him. He also developed dementia, ending up with her having to make the agonising decision to put him in care; she could longer look after him.

Denis died a year ago and Mum had to bury her second husband. This was hard and just so unfair.

But I've never heard Mum utter one word of self pity ever. She has continued to live a very active, social life, playing golf, bridge and travelling the globe, including a recent trip to Alaska.

Let's now go to the Covid-19 lockdown. Having to live alone for the past six weeks.

Mum's very social. This isolation must have been so hard. Her resilience shone through yet again - not once have I heard her complain, or ever be in a low mood.

In fact I used to ring her to boost my mood - and I am surrounded by my family.

She's been out walking, has mastered playing bridge online and I would go as far to say she has flourished in lockdown. She really is amazing, nothing ever gets her down.

So happy Mother's day Jules: as I always say 'I want to be just like you when I grow up and inspire the world, like you have, with your resilience and optimism'.

Lou McDowell, daughter



Tanya Smith

Tanya Smith, left, and her daughter, Hollie Smith. Photo / Supplied

What makes my mum special is the fact she is my best friend, she's always there for me 24/7 as mamas should be.

When I lived at home she'd put up with my craziness and making her do stupid things for Snapchat and Instagram! I miss that!!

Happy Mother's Day, Mum!! Even though I can't be there to tell you ... I love you x.

Hollie Smith, daughter



Chrissy Bilton

Chrissy Bilton. Photo / Supplied

I'd like to write about my surrogate mother-in-law. ​

​

She took on my husband as one of her own before I met him. She is my husband's best friend's mum. ​

​

As young adults they hung together day in and out, and mainly at her place.

​

Our kids call her Nan and she treats them just like her own blood grandkids.​

​

She's now living in Ōrewa and has been on her own since lockdown, including her birthday.

​

Yes, we all rang and video-called her, but it's not the same. ​

​

At the moment we are the only kids she has living here in NZ. ​She doesn't want us to come to her since we've been in level 3, as she knows my husband and son have to go back to work.​

​

We love her and miss her terribly.​

​

Tanya Mincham, surrogate daughter-in-law



Betty Ikinofo

Whitney Kemp-Toapuho, left, and her nana, Betty Ikinofo. Photo / Supplied

Growing up my nana was always there for me.

She has loved and cared for me unconditionally and continues to do so with my children.

Throughout the Covid lockdown we've only communicated through phone calls as she's in Henderson and I'm in Whāngārei.

It saddens me to know this Mother's Day will be different not celebrating with her, but I've enjoyed all the laughs, life lessons, growlings, hugs and kisses with my nana and can't wait to visit her when it is safe to.

Love you, nana.

Whitney Kemp-Toapuho, granddaughter