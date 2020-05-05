The last memory the distraught parents of an 18-year-old who died during lockdown have of their son was his body being removed from their home.

The tragedy of the death, a suspected suicide, was just one case touched on by Funeral Directors of New Zealand executive director David Moger when he appeared during the Epidemic Response Committee this morning.

Moger said that the last memory the parents had of their son was him being taken away from the home, and not sending him off properly at a funeral.

Moger said more than 2000 people died during the lockdown.

And because of the level 4 and 3 restrictions, the families of those 2000 people have not been able to properly grieve.

He called on the Government to organise a national minute silence to acknowledge those who have died in lockdown.

"We know that families need a meaningful farewell as part of that grieving process."

National Leader Simon Bridges agreed, and said he would support Moger's calls for the national minute silence.

The committee is today focus on the health impacts of Covid-19, and will hear from experts in various parts of the health sector.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is among those appearing before the committee to field questions from MPs this morning.

Cancer Society medical director Chris Jackson earlier told the committee that the level 4 lockdown has resulted in a 30 per cent reduction in cancer diagnosis.

"The health system must now catch up… or lives will be lost."

But Jackson said if the post-lockdown health response is done right, diagnoses can "catch up" and there would be a lot fewer fatalities.

He said a three months delay in screening would result in 400 lives being lost.

"We owe it to them to make sure we make those diagnoses."

He said more funding was needed for the health sector to prevent this from happening.

"If we don't do… these scans, lives will be lost."

Jackson said one option would be to run a "super clinic" whereby a lot of people are tested at once.

But he warned against that, as many cancer diagnoses were quite complex.

Without more additional capacity, and more funding, Jackson said DHBs would have to prioritise different types of cancer screening.

That is not ideal, he said, as it would mean some people would miss out.

He also called on the private sector to step up after the lockdown to help with the influx of cancer screenings.

But by and large, Jackson said the lockdown has kept people with cancer safe.

However, he said there have been some issues, such as some people in hospital not being able to have support people present.

Pharmac has abandoned plans to fund a lung cancer drug, due to global supply issues, Jackson said.

This was a concern.

This comes as New Zealand has had two days of no new Covid-19 cases in a row.

Although Bloomfield said there was cause for celebration, he was also warning people to remain vigilant.

"Having zero new cases of Covid-19 to report for a second day in a row is very encouraging and all New Zealanders should feel pleased with their efforts," Bloomfield said yesterday.

"[But] We need to stay the course and not squander what we have achieved."

Bloomfield is expected to be questioned on the likelihood of coming out of alert level 3 early.

National leader Simon Bridges – who's also the chair of the Epidemic Response Committee – has been putting pressure on the Government to move into level 2 as soon as possible.

"I certainly am impatient for [Level 2]," he said earlier this week.

The Cancer Society, the Funeral Directors of New Zealand and Hospice New Zealand will also be appearing before the committee this morning.

"Even with Parliament resuming last week, the Epidemic Response Committee still has an important role to play," Bridges said.

"With one week until Cabinet decides whether New Zealand can move out of restrictive lockdown measures, it's crucial we have the opportunity to ask questions and put the spotlight on relevant issues."

