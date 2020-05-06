There are two new cases of Covid-19 - one of whom is a student at Marist College.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the case was only picked up in a broader test of 250 people.

Yesterday, for the second day in a row there were no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

In fact, the total number of probable and confirmed cases dropped by one to 1486 after a probable case was reclassified.

There were 184 active cases and four people are in hospital.

There were 3232 tests completed yesterday, with a combined total to date of 155,928.

Achieving zero cases two days in a row was testament to New Zealanders' efforts that "we can all be undeniably proud of", Ardern said.

But she urged Kiwis to double-down on their efforts to maintain the good run of numbers.

The Government will tomorrow release the rules for alert level 2 then decide on Monday whether to move down levels.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said this morning the details of the rules were still being worked through.

"We're looking at the total framework. You'll all have different views about it and they've got to be thrashed out," Peters told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

Bridges yesterday questioned Ardern in Parliament about the Government being too conservative about moving out of lockdown, causing business owners and workers to suffer.

Ardern gave Bridges a sharp rebuke by saying she was the one who had to be held accountable for her actions.

"That member may have the luxury of sitting on that side of the House, not bearing the consequences of a wrong move, but we do not. We have to factor in the livelihoods of every New Zealander."