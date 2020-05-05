An Auckland music teacher has been jailed for sexually assaulting boys he was hired to teach over a 20-year period.

Now police are appealing to any further victims of sexual abuse to come forward.

In September 2018 Dennis Pierrpont Brimble, was charged with sexually assaulting two boys - the first was against a 14-year-old boy in 1984 and the second an 11-year-old boy in 2001.

The Herald revealed detail of his offending after his first appearance in the North Shore District Court.

Brimble, now 63, denied the offending and went on trial in the Auckland District Court in January this year.

A jury found him guilty on seven charges.

Today he was sentenced to five years in prison.

Following sentencing police called on others with concerns about the child sex offender to come forward.

"Brimble worked as a music teacher in West Auckland and the North Shore," said Detective Constable Murray Spiers.

"He has previously worked and lived in Australia.

"We would like to encourage anyone who has information and wants to speak with

police regarding these matters to please contact police."

Spiers had a message for Brimble's survivors who had already come forward.

"We would like to thank both the victims in this matter for having the bravery

and courage to come forward," he said.

Court documents obtained by the Herald in 2018 revealed the full extent of the police allegations against the Avondale-based musician and teacher.

Between January and December 1984 Brimble was alleged to have had intercourse with a 14-year-old boy.

In the same time period he allegedly fondled and indecently assaulted the same boy.

Between July and December 2001 Brimble allegedly offended against a second boy who was just 11 at the time.

At least one charge against Brimble was representative - meaning police believe he committed multiple offences of the same type in similar circumstances.

According to Brimble's LinkedIn he has worked for almost 46 years as a clarinet and

saxophone tutor.

He has also worked as an audio engineer, consultant, producer, composer and musician.

The profile states that from 2014 he has worked at West Wind teaching "local communities" clarinet and saxophone for "formal studies, interest and fun".

From 1991 to 2013 he worked at the Music Education Centre in Henderson teaching clarinet and saxophone.

His profile further states that Brimble worked as a "face-to-face counsellor" for Lifeline in 1992.

DO YOU NEED TO SPEAK TO POLICE ABOUT DENNIS BRIMBLE?"

Contact Detective Constable Murray Spiers at the Waitemata Adult Sexual Assault Team on 021 191 4207. You can also email him at murray.spiers@police.govt.nz

IF YOU NEED HELP FOR SEXUAL ABUSE

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.​

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline on: 0800 227 233 (08002B SAFE).

Alternatively contact your local police station.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.