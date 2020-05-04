Motel rooms are being used as safe houses for women and children escaping abusive relationships in Hawke's Bay.

Hastings Women's Refuge decided to use motel rooms to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

But it also comes as an increase in family violence during the pandemic and lockdown causes concern.

Family Violence Intervention & Prevention Charitable Trust operations manager Megan Thomassen-Clarke said the trust had used motel rooms previously to house women and children, but rarely.

"Our [two] safe houses are still operating and we have sourced a number of motel rooms for women and children who are in immediate need of a place of safety but are unable to go into the safe houses," she said.

"The safe houses are not full but because of Covid-19 restrictions and for health reasons we have had to use motels.

"So if a woman comes from a home housing lots of people we would put her up in a motel. We are also using motels for women who have come from other areas."

Domestic violence has increased in Hastings during the lockdown. Photo / File

The nature of the level 4 lockdown, in particular, meant women and children in troubled relationships were constantly with their abuser, Thomassen-Clarke said.

Interestingly, between March 1 and April 30, just 27 women and children in Hawke's Bay accessed the safe houses, whereas in 2019 for the same period it was 53.

"We believe the reason for the drop is due to the difficulties women are facing in making contact for support," she said.

"The number of domestic violence reports we are receiving is steady and has exceeded 600 for just March and April and is an increase of 104 for the same timeframe last year.

"This tells us violence in the home has not ceased but has increased."

She said the increase was of "grave concern".

"We have looked for innovative ways we can reach out to those women and children who need our support, especially as opportunities to do so may be reduced for some of them," Thomassen-Clarke said.

Currently there are three motel rooms being used to house women and children, with more available if required, she said.

"We strongly advocate for anyone who has concerns about a whanau/family member, a neighbour or a friend to seek our support or if an emergency to call the police.

"We hope, now we are in level 3, there will be more opportunities for women to seek our support and advice."

At the same time she said she understood and supported the need for lockdown restrictions.

"The conditions of the lockdown are undoubtedly saving lives from Covid-19.

"The lockdown was a necessity and we support this completely. We are grateful for the support of our Government which has recognised the difficulties we as Refuge Services have faced due to these unusual and unprecedented times."

She said although all staff were working remotely, they were in regular contact with each other and with their clients.

"We have strategies in place to ensure we comply with the government restrictions but also continue to provide high level services to our clients.

"Being in lockdown has increased stresses for everyone and we understand that. We are asking those who are or feel they could abuse their partners, children and other family members to be mindful of this and to seek support.

"We can provide them with advice and coping strategies. We understand the dynamics of violence within the home and can help if you call us."

WHERE TO GO TO GET HELP:

• Find your Local Women's Refuge by calling 0800 743 843 (0800 REFUGE) to be linked up with an advocate in your area.

• Victim Support – call 0800 842 846. 24-hour service for all victims of serious crime.

• Victim Information Line/Victim Centre – call 0800 650 654 or email victimscentre@justice.govt.nz.

• Shine domestic abuse services – free call 0508 744 633 (9am to 11pm) if you're experiencing domestic abuse, or want to know how to help someone else.

• Family violence information line – call 0800 456 450 to find out about local services or how to help someone near you.

• Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and violence within whānau.

• Shakti New Zealand – call 0800 742 584 for culturally competent support services for women, children and families of Asian, African and Middle Eastern origin who have experienced domestic violence.

• Safe to Talk – sexual harm helpline. Call 0800 044 334, text 4334 or email support@safetotalk.nz.

• Rape Crisis Centres – call 0800 88 3300 for contact details of your local centre. Provides support for survivors of sexual abuse, their families, friends and whānau.

• Male Survivors Aotearoa New Zealand – call 0800 044 344. Offers one-to-one, peer and support groups for male survivors of sexual abuse and their significant others.

• ACC Sensitive Claims Unit – call 0800 735 566 for access to services related to sexual abuse or sexual assault.

• Hey Bro helpline – call 0800 HeyBro (0800 439 276). 24/7 help for men who feel they're going to harm a loved one or whānau member.

• Korowai Tumanoko – text or call 022 474 7044 for a kaupapa Māori service for those with concerning or harmful sexual behaviour.

• Stop – support for concerning or harmful sexual behaviour.

• Need to Talk? 1737 – free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

• Youthline – call 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz.

• Kidsline – call 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age (24-hour service).

• Skylight– call 0800 299 100 helping children, young people and their families and whānau through tough times of change, loss, trauma and grief.

• Oranga Tamariki – call 0508 325 459 (0508 FAMILY) or email contact@ot.govt.nz for concerns about children and young people.