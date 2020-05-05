There are zero new Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row.

Achieving zero cases two days in a row was testament to New Zealanders' efforts that "we could be undeniably proud of", the Prime Minister says.

But because of the long tail of the virus, Jacinda Ardern urged Kiwis to double-down.

"Don't do anything that snatches our potential victory at this point."

Advertisement

The total number of cases has decreased by one to 1486 after a probable case was reclassed, he said.

Having zero new cases for a second day is "very encouraging" and all New Zealanders should feel pleased with their efforts, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

"I certainly do."

The worst thing we could do is "blow the whistle too early" and urged Kiwis to continue to stay the course.

There are one hundred and seventy-nine people in quarantine, he said.

Just over 1300 people have recovered - 88 per cent of the total number of Covid-19 cases.

Four people are in hospital.

High Court case allowing son to see dying father

It was revealed yesterday that a man in managed self-isolation went to the High Court after the Ministry of Health refused to allow him an exemption to see his dying father.

Advertisement

The judge overturned the Ministry's decision and the man was able to spend 36 hours with his very ill parent.

As a result of the legal action, Bloomfield said he's asked a team to review the current cases.

The review started today and will be completed as soon as possible, Bloomfield said, and would take into account the High Court ruling

PM joining the Aussie Cabinet meeting

On patching into the Australian national Cabinet meeting, Ardern said the last New Zealand Prime Minister to join that meeting was Peter Fraser.

Both countries stand to benefit from allowing travel between the two countries, Ardern said, for economic relations and for those whose families and friendship stretched across the Tasman.

A statement will be issued at the end of the national Cabinet meeting about what was discussed.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern's warning despite zero cases, Ashley Bloomfield defends Ministry of Health on Mike Hosking show - 'we do have a heart'

• Coronavirus Covid 19: Zero new cases today - Ashley Bloomfield

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Rules around level 2 to be decided today

• Covid 19 coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern on zero cases today, level 2 rules

Yesterday, for the first time in almost eight weeks, there were no positive tests of Covid-19 in a 24 hour period.

But Bloomfield warned we wouldn't see what impact dropping down to level 3 had until later this week due to the incubation period of the coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed or probable cases stood at 1487, but the number of active cases dropped to 191 while the number of people in hospital dropped to four.

Ardern said yesterday having no new cases was down to the success of the level 4 lockdown, and the two-week incubation period of Covid-19 meant that the success of level 3 wouldn't show up in the numbers until later this week.

"I'm a perfectionist. I want to see those numbers after we've been at alert level 3 long enough for it to be a reflection of level 3.

"This is where we check we're recovering well and if we've got it right. We need a few more days to check we have."