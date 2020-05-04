Director General of Ashley Bloomfield is giving a live update on the number of new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

He will also address concerns that nurses who worked with Covid-19 patients in Waitakere Hospital also treated other people.

Bloomfield will give the update from the Beehive.

Yesterday New Zealand had just two new cases of Covid-19 and 85 per cent of the total 1487 confirmed and probable cases have now recovered.

But Bloomfield warned complacency with alert level 3 rules could mean a slow move to alert level 2.

He said yesterday there was no longer any room for excuses.

"We're now nearly a week into level 3, and while there could be some excuses early on, everyone should now be more familiar with the rules, both around increased retail activity and our own social interactions," Bloomfield said.

"Continuing to be vigilant will be key in supporting a move down to level 2 as soon as possible."

And at the weekend, it was revealed 57 staff at Waitakere Hospital in Auckland were stood down as Covid-19 risks.

Staff working with Covid-19 patients there also reportedly worked with other patients.

The Northern Region Clinical Technical Advisory Group, representing the Waitemata, Auckland, Counties-Manukau and Northland DHBs, have supported the hospital's protocols.

It said as long as staff had meticulous use of PPE, maintained good hand hygiene, physically distanced and monitored themselves daily for symptoms they could move between wards.