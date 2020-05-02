There are six new cases of Covid-19 today and the Ministry of Health reports that another person has died of coronavirus.

George Hollings, a Rosewood Rest Home resident in his 80s, died in Christchurch's Burwood Hospital of the virus early this morning.

"George had a lot of friends who the family don't have contact details for and they'd like for them to have the opportunity to grieve along with his family," the Ministry of Health says.



"His family tell us that George will be remembered as a real Kiwi bloke, a rough diamond, who loved his deer stalking," it said.



"His family also say the staff who cared for George did an exemplary job. "We can't speak highly enough of the care Dad received. You've clearly chosen the best, most compassionate staff to work at Burwood".

"George was considered to be a probable case of COVID-19, and he also had underlying health conditions," the Ministry said.

Today's new cases

Five of today's cases can be traced to a known source, the Ministry says.

One case is still being investigated. The total of confirmed and probable cases is 1,485.

Of New Zealand's cases, 1,263 are reported as recovered – an increase of 11 on yesterday.

Eighty five per cent of all confirmed and probable cases have now recovered.

There are five people in hospital, and none in ICU.



