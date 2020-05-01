A man has been arrested after a serious crash following a police pursuit in Taranaki that has left two people seriously injured in hospital.

About 12.40pm today police were called to a "disorder incident" in a New Plymouth suburb.

As police arrived they tried to stop a vehicle leaving the address, but the driver fled and police pursued them, Taranaki Area Commander Inspector Belinda Dewar said.

The pursuit was abandoned due to the "driver's manner of driving", Dewar said, but shortly after the vehicle was seen speeding before crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Courtenay and Liardet streets.

Police arrested a man in relation to the incident and further inquiries are continuing, Dewar said.

Two occupants of the vehicle hit by the fleeing vehicle were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

An internal investigation around the pursuit and crash will be carried out and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified, Dewar said.

The officers involved in the incident were not injured but would receive welfare support over the coming days.

"We want to remind drivers that if you're asked to pull over by police, please stop," Dewar said.

"The risk of fleeing police can result in serious injury or death and it is something we never want to see.

"The risk of not stopping is not worth your safety, your passengers' safety, or that of other road users."

Diversions were in place at the crash scene and police asked people to avoid the area.