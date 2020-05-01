A body has been found in bush near a park in West Auckland.
Officers are at an area in Epping Rd in Henderson, with some clad in white boiler suits and breathing apparatus.
Police have confirmed a body has been found at a location near Epping Esplanade.
Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams said the body was found this afternoon.
The discovery is believed to be connected to a missing person.
"However until formal identification processes are complete we are unable to confirm this."
Identification is expected to take some time.
The scene has been cordoned off and a police guard will remain overnight.
Police had 'serious concerns' for missing Henderson man
Waitematā police said yesterday they had serious concerns for a Henderson man who had been missing for three months.
Calvin Lindsay Wicksteed's family last heard from him in January and recently reported him as missing.
The 59-year-old man was "typically known to frequent the Henderson area, but his recent whereabouts were unknown", a police statement said.
Wicksteed was described as 175cm tall, of slim build and with straight dark brown/greying hair.
It is not know if today's discovery is linked to Wicksteed's disappearance.