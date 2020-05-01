A body has been found in bush near a park in West Auckland.

Officers are at an area in Epping Rd in Henderson, with some clad in white boiler suits and breathing apparatus.

Police have confirmed a body has been found at a location near Epping Esplanade.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams said the body was found this afternoon.

The discovery is believed to be connected to a missing person.

"However until formal identification processes are complete we are unable to confirm this."

Identification is expected to take some time.

The scene has been cordoned off and a police guard will remain overnight.

Police had 'serious concerns' for missing Henderson man

Waitematā police said yesterday they had serious concerns for a Henderson man who had been missing for three months.

Calvin Lindsay Wicksteed's family last heard from him in January and recently reported him as missing.

The 59-year-old man was "typically known to frequent the Henderson area, but his recent whereabouts were unknown", a police statement said.

Wicksteed was described as 175cm tall, of slim build and with straight dark brown/greying hair.

It is not know if today's discovery is linked to Wicksteed's disappearance.