The Big Macs weren't quite big enough for Rotorua.

All three McDonald's branches have been forced to close until 9pm this evening after being "eaten out of stock".

Franchisees Rob and Linley Parry have all three restaurants in Rotorua, in Fairy Springs, Fenton St and Te Ngae.

Rob said at the start of level 3 on Monday night "we had enough stock that should have lasted five days".

"We managed to get a top-up yesterday but that was not even close to being enough."

The branches are now waiting for another "enormous" truck to arrive with supplies at 8pm tonight, and hoped to reopen the drive-thrus at 9pm.

"These are just crazy times," he said.

The Rotorua branches are also expecting another truck of food on Saturday "that should be more than enough".

"Once level 3 began, everyone in Rotorua wanted a little bit of normality, whether that's the drive-thru at Maccas or going to Blue Lake," he said.

"People have clearly missed us."

Until the branches reopen tonight, staff in Rotorua will focus on cleaning jobs.

Rob said customers had been "very polite" to staff despite being restricted to drive-thru service in level 3.

"They have been wonderful ... We are really pleased."

He said other franchisees in New Zealand had been facing similar demand.

Earlier this week McDonald's New Zealand posted on Facebook saying some stores had run out of lettuce.

"Our suppliers and delivery trucks are working hard to restock restaurants. You can still order your favourites, but for those stores that have run out they will be made without lettuce."