The move to alert level 3 has allowed Lotto NZ to reopen its counters in the nation's dairies and convenience stores.

However, all other remaining stores, including supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations, will remain closed until alert level 2.

Dairies and convenience stores account for around 45 per cent of Lotto NZ's retail network, with around 700 stores nationally.

Supermarkets, pharmacy and petrol station Lotto counters will remain closed. Photo / File

During the coronavirus lockdown, Lotto tickets could only be bought online or through the MyLotto app.

And while stores worked to get up and running, players could continue to purchase their tickets via those avenues, Lotto NZ chief executive Chris Lyman said.

"We're really pleased to be able to reopen Lotto counters in some of our stores this week, giving our customers an option to buy their tickets in open stores if they wish."

Lotto would work with each store individually over the coming days and it was expected most would have reopened their counters by Saturday.

To avoid making unnecessary trips, customers could call their local store to ensure the counter was open.

"The reason approval has been granted to reopen dairies and convenience stores only in alert level 3 is because they are smaller stores already open under Alert Level 4, and many are operating on a "one-in-one-out" basis," Lyman said.

"This means reopening their Lotto kiosks will only require minor changes."

"By safely reopening some of our retail stores this week we can continue to generate funding for New Zealand communities, many of which will need it now more than ever."

Supermarkets and other stores would remain closed because opening at level 2 was more suitable as the higher number of customers in-store meant health and safety would be easier to manage, Lotto said.

Earlier this month, a Manawatu couple bagged an impressive $13.2 million after winning Powerball during the lockdown.

The couple said they were fortunate to be able to help others in a time where so many people were hard done given the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're very aware of that and we feel so fortunate that we're now in a position to help," the man said.

"We're not entirely sure what that looks like right now, but it is high on our list. One thing's for sure – we definitely have the time to think it through."

Meanwhile, live draws could not take place during the lockdown so the draw was computer-generated, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.