Police warned the protesters to get off the road, or else be arrested.

Videos shared of the protest showed police engaging with the protesters, which included members of the Palestine Solidarity Network Christchurch.

Another video showed protesters shouting “shame on you” as MPs filed into a bus to leave a restaurant where they had been dining.

A protester ran across a pedestrian crossing and remained in front of one of the buses, according to the investigation summary.

Police arrested the protester, pulling them off the road and restraining them using a headlock.

Once handcuffed, the officers escorted the protester to a patrol car.

As a result of the arrest, the protest group started to surround and follow the arresting officers and the handcuffed protester.

Police then formed a line to separate the two groups, with officers having to push protesters back.

Once the arrested protester arrived at the patrol car, they were advised that they would receive a formal warning before being released without charge to their home address.

The police investigation found that the arrest of the protester was lawful and that the officers’ use of force in restraining them was reasonable and justified.

Police identified that there were no grounds to issue a formal warning in the circumstances, with no warning ultimately being given to the protester.

The IPCA found that the police investigation was conducted appropriately and agreed with the findings.

In balancing the rights of the protester and of those who were obstructed on the road, the authority found that it was reasonable for officers to effect an arrest after issuing the necessary verbal warning.

The protester offered some resistance when arrested, for which the use of the headlock was not unreasonable or excessive in the circumstances, the authority said.

Police agreed with the authority that one instance of an officer pushing another protester back from the police line was unjustified.

The push did not warrant a criminal charge, however police carried out a confidential employment process in respect of the officer.

The authority was satisfied with the process undertaken by police and agreed with the outcome reached.

National Deputy Leader Nicola Willis, at the time of the protest, said she respected the protesters’ right to protest.

“All New Zealanders have a right to protest and we respect that right, as long as it is done peacefully.”

She said it was for the “police to judge” whether the incident was peaceful.

“They were there to ensure everyone was kept safe and I think everyone was.”