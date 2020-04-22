A Manawatu couple has struck gold during the lockdown, bagging an impressive $13.2 million after winning Lotto's Powerball jackpot on Saturday.

However, due to the lockdown restrictions, the couple had not been able to celebrate their win yet.

Sitting at home on the couch to watch TV, the partner of the man who won read aloud the Powerball winner was from the Manawatu-Whanganui region.

The man was sure it was not them who would have won given the size of the region but they decided to check their tickets together regardless.

"There was no prize on my partner's ticket, but when we logged in to check mine, all of the numbers circled, followed by a big number at the top of the ticket," the man said.

To start with, the man's partner thought they had only won $13,000 but the man noticed there were a few more numbers circled than there should be.

"It's $13 million, we've won $13 million," the man said to his partner. "As soon as I said it, I was wondering if I had made a mistake – one of us had to be wrong!"

"It's an incredible feeling – a million thoughts run through your head about the difference it's going to make. Not just in our lives but for our family and friends too.

"That's what is going to make it special for us – the pleasure we will get from helping people."

The couple said they were fortunate to be able to help others in a time where so many people were hard done by given the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're very aware of that and we feel so fortunate that we're now in a position to help," the man said.

"We're not entirely sure what that looks like right now, but it is high on our list. One thing's for sure – we definitely have the time to think it through."

During the lockdown, players could still buy Lotto tickets at MyLotto. Lotto NZ counters would remain closed until the lockdown was lifted.

Meanwhile, live draws could not take place during the lockdown so the draw was computer-generated, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.