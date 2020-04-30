There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand - the 12th day in a row of single-digit case numbers.

There are no further deaths today.

Now 84 per cent of cases have recovered, Director General of Health Bloomfield said this afternoon.

The move to level 2

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 75 per cent of the economy is operating - but that comes with a responsibility for people to maintain physical distancing.

Ardern again said that level 3 was the "waiting room".

In terms of moving to the next alert level, the Government will be very focused on having the virus under control, she said.

Ardern warned that if New Zealand moved too quickly though level 3, there would be a higher risk of a second wave.

"This would be horrific for our economy."

Bloomfield said the Government will be keeping a close eye on businesses' physical distancing too, when it comes to a decision about going to level 2.

The Government "wouldn't necessarily" need to see zero new cases before the country moves down to level 2.

Ardern said it also matters where the cases were coming from.

PM concerned about fast food outlets

Ardern said she is expecting standards to be upheld by food outlets - "we are taking this really seriously".

She said she expects a "high standard".

"We will also enforce," she said, adding that food outlets have a responsibility at the moment.

Asked about iwi checkpoints, Ardern said Police have been working alongside them to make sure they are legal and safe.

But she said members of the public are not allowed to set them up.

There needs to be consultation with Police.

Level 3 rule breaches

Ardern said there have been 1035 complaints about businesses breaching level rules - most of these are about physical distancing.

Ardern said there have 185 breaches of under level 3. There have been 46 prosecuted - and increase of 21 people in 24 hours.

Ardern urged people to continue to act as if they have Covid-19.

"Now is not the time to loosen up our compliance."

Two per cent of school children are at school, she said, and early childhood education centres had recorded attendance of 4 per cent of their usual rolls.

Later today, Parliament will pass a new law to provide SMEs with tax relief, Ardern said.

So far, $1.25 billion from the wage subsidy scheme been paid 188,000 sole traders.

She said this has been a way the Government has been able to mitigate job losses.

Ardern once again asked people to shop local when it comes to getting their takeaways.

She praised companies that are giving discounts to healthcare workers.

This is a way to help thank healthcare workers, she said.

Ardern doubled down on her comments that New Zealand had won the battle with community transmission.

But she said that this was a "moment in time" and urged people to maintain their vigilance.

She said no one in the world will be saying "job done" and there is more work to do in New Zealand.

This year's election and Budget

Ardern said there are no plans to change the election date from September 19, and the three months campaign period before that date will remain the same.

Ardern said "giving more income to those who have the least" would be a Budget priority.

But she would not go into detail - saying she would not be making Budget announcements today.

Ardern said legislation giving effect to the 20 per cent MP pay cut will be before the House "soon".

Both Bloomfield and Ardern are also expected to be questioned about the former chief science advisor to the Prime Minister, Peter Gluckman's, presentation to the Epidemic Response Committee this morning.

He said the immediate action against Covid-19 might have "been the easiest part" and the hardest part is yet to come.

Based on other disasters, he estimated that about 10 per cent of the population would develop depression and there would be some who become, or have become, suicidal.

Ardern is expected to be pressed for a response on this.

