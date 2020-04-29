The number of people arrested in relation to a large-scale South Auckland car heist has continued to climb to 22.

Over the weekend 112 Jucy Rentals vehicles were stolen from a Mangere yard.

The stolen vehicles were Holden Captivas, Mazda 3s or Suzuki Swifts that were unbranded, making them not as easily identifiable as the company's distinctive green and purple campervans. However, some vans were also reported stolen.

As of this morning police had recovered 73 of the vehicles that were missing.

Of the 22 people arrested, 11 prosecutions have resulted at this stage.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj yesterday told the Herald the value of the stolen cars was believed to be roughly between $10,000 and $30,000 each.

"It's a significant value. We treat all crime, particular burglary and vehicle crime, seriously but something of this magnitude obviously has quite an impact on the victim and we want to do the best we can for the victim," he said.

Some of the people who had been arrested had a gang connection but Srhoj said that wasn't necessarily unusual.

Some of addresses where police found the cars were also already known to police.

A few vehicles had been up for sale on Facebook Marketplace at low prices.

Srhoj reminded the public if something looked too good to be true, it probably was.

"It is definitely an offence to receive stolen property. The fact that it is grossly undervalued is a good indication that it very well could be."

Some cars had been offered for a couple of thousand when they would be expected to be valued about $10,000.

"It's suspicious activity and it should be reported to the police."

His message to the public was clear.

"At the moment these vehicles, they will probably stick out, they will look out of place where they are.

"Please call the police. Call us on the 105 line and report it to us. It's really important that we recover these vehicles and return them to the owners."

Police say they are determined to recover the outstanding vehicles.