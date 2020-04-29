Kiwis who missed out on three mercy flights bringing those stranded in India say they feel like they are being left stranded again.

Although about 1600 expressed interest to return home on the Ministry of Affairs and Trade's SafeTravel website, the flights could only take a combined total of about 600.

The third and final flight organised by the ministry is expected to depart New Delhi today with about 200 passengers.

About 1600 had expressed interest to return home from India on Government mercy flights. Photo / Stock

Mani Baniwal, a nurse, is one of those who missed out on the flight and says she is one of hundreds of NZ citizens, permanent residents and work visa holders being left behind.

Advertisement

"For those who have made it on the flights we are happy for them, but there are hundreds more, some are essential workers, who are still stuck in north regions like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and many more states being not even being considered and left heart broken.

"Those left behind have no idea with whom to discuss our options, we tried to contact Mfat but still couldn't get any appropriate answer."

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new cases; 104 breaches of alert level 3; PM grills BurgerFuel

• Covid 19 coronavirus: World economies plunge while hopes rest on treatment

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ ill-prepared, caught with 'pants down', says Professor Des Gorman; Jacinda Ardern rejects criticism

• Coronavirus Covid 19: Analysis - who are New Zealand's new jobless?

Baniwal wanted at least one more flight, and said many are in a state of distress.

"This is so stressful for all of us as we feel that we have been left behind. We are also on the verge of losing our jobs because if we can't come back manager will definitely look for other options and some of us has already lost our jobs," Baniwal said.

"We had to wait for more than a month for these three flights more and had big hopes, but now we're just being left stranded again. I have been living in NZ for the last six years and treated it like my home country, and it hurts so bad how we got treated when we needed help. It's just so unfair to deal with."

In an email, Mfat said the NZ Government had worked hard to organise the three flights from India.

"Unfortunately we were not able to provide seats to all those that expressed interest in the flights. We recognise that not everyone who wants to return home will be able to do so, and that this may be distressing for New Zealanders, their whānau and friends," the email said.

Advertisement

"The Government is not able to consider a wide range or large number of repatriation flights. However, in some specific circumstances, it has been possible to help New Zealanders return. These flights are complex to arrange and will not be possible in many situations."

However, the ministry urged those still stranded to talk to travel agents and airlines to work how best they can return home when commercial flights become available again.

"We will continue working to find options that might be available for New Zealanders to return," it said.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

The combined three flights from India were described as the largest and most complex of the repatriation flights that have been organised so far.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said yesterday that 80,000 New Zealanders had so far travelled home and many thousands of those were assisted by Mfat.

Assistance had ranged from chartering planes to fly stranded New Zealanders home; getting Kiwis on to repatriation flights run by partners, including Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom; smoothing transit issues; and providing advice about travel options, he said

About 45,000 foreign nationals also departed New Zealand during the level 4 lockdown, he said.

Mfat has been approached for further comments.

‌