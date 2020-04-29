On this week's podcast:

This week's interview is with Geoffrey Parker. It is lengthy but compelling. His book Global Crisis; War, Climate Change & Catastrophe in the Seventeenth Century is the foundation for a wide-ranging and challenging discussion.

We a look at a non-mainstream opinion on Trump and why the MSM is getting more deranged.

As a brief escape from Covid-19, Malcolm Turnbull's autobiography is worthy of some commentary.

Then Mrs Producer rounds out the podcast with letters from listeners.

