

For many Hawke's Bay locals there was only one place to go after level 4 lockdown ended.

Ocean Beach and Waimarama proved popular mid-week destinations once people were allowed to drive to their nearest beach for active-but-safe recreation under level 3 rules.

And there were plenty of good reasons for getting out in the fresh air.

"I wanted to give my dog and grandparents a walk."

"This is the best place for me, freedom-wise, and just feel like everything's normal again."

"What better place to go? Can't really go to the park, so we thought we'll come to the beach today and have some lunch."

Waimarama resident and Hastings District Councillor Bayden Barber said he had never seen so many surfers at Waimarama as he did on Tuesday morning.

"The waves were good and a lot of fun to be had, so a lot of people [were there] getting the kinks out of their system," he said.

His family took part in a community cleanup while walking to the beach for a swim.

"The community decided to do a rubbish cleanup - they did one last week as well - from the shop all around the village. So we thought we'd come round this side of the village as well," Myra Barber said.

Cathy Pearson took her dog and her grandparents for a walk along Ocean Beach on the first day of level 3 lockdown rules.

The carpark at Ocean Beach was open on Tuesday but the public toilets are still closed.

Waimarama Domain is closed to traffic but like all Hastings District Council facilities, its toilet is closed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

When level 4 restrictions came into force locals erected signs on the road to Ocean Beach and Waimarama with some still remaining on Tuesday, the first day of less-strict level 3 rules for lockdown.

"It said beaches closed and I thought, 'No, no, surely not - they said we could come to the beach'," Jenny Jackson said.

"So we plodded on anyway in the hope, and of course we are allowed. So that's all good."