

The long-awaited return of fast-food brought with it a phenomenon that has not been missed at all by tidy Kiwis - the disgusting habit of dumping fast-food rubbish.

People across the country shared photos of the mess and their disgust at the actions of the dumpers, labelling them "paru huas", "pigs" and "grubs".

On Facebook, one person shared a photo of dumped rubbish and unloaded on the people responsible.

The people that dumped this rubbish were labelled "paru huas". Photo / Facebook

"Here we go, you paru huas gonna ruin it for everyone else. Just when earth gets a good rest from you humans, not even 5mins and already s****ing on our beautiful land.

"Wake up you idiots or stay in lockdown crying," they wrote.

One commenter noted that fast-food fans "queue up for hours to get food but can't stop for a few seconds next to a bin".

This overflowing bin at 'Pig Out Point' generated a furious response. Photo / Facebook

A photo shared of an overflowing bin at a popular spot in New Plymouth known as "Pig Out Point" generated a huge response with comments suggesting the mess was "disgusting" and one user stating "I'd hate to see the houses of some people".

Elsewhere on social media, some users drew a link between the quality of some fast-food and the amount of discarded packaging: "Look I don't care if you put junk in your body just put your Mcdonalds rubbish in the bin. I drove past a lot of it today in the three hours since Maccas NZ reopened, it's not hard you know."

