There have been 104 breaches of alert level 3 so far and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has grilled one Kiwi fast-food chain for failing to keep customers physically distant.

Twenty-one people have been prosecuted, 71 warnings issued, and 742 complaints were laid about businesses flouting the rules, mainly about a lack of physical distancing.

Ardern said she had seen photos of people congregating, and government officials had reached out to businesses to help them stop such congregations.

The rules of alert level 3 would be enforced, she said.

Ardern said she had seen photos of people congregating at a Burger Fuel outlet in Auckland.

"We have had confirmation from officials this morning they have been directly in contact with the head office of that operation."

Ardern said the Auckland Burger Fuel outlet was clearly failing to keep people physically distant last night.

Two news cases today

Ardern said more Covid-19 cases would still pop up, and the clusters in New Zealand showed how easy it was for one case to ballon in dozens.

Businesses who don't maintain physical distancing can be closed down, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has warned.

Bloomfield revealed there were two new cases of Covid-19 today, made up of one confirmed case and one probable case.

It is the eleventh day in a row where case numbers have been in single digits.

A previous probable case has also been confirmed, Bloomfield said.

The total of confirmed cases is 1126 and 348 probable cases, totalling 1474 cases.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There are six people in hospital, none of whom are in ICU.

Ardern said the fact that New Zealand was in such a good position and appeared to have Covid-19 contained was evidence that the pandemic plan was not ill-prepared.

She said Cabinet was still considering how to repay healthcare and community workers who had shelled out their own money for personal protective equipment

Professor Des Gorman this morning told the Epidemic Response Committee that New Zealand should have put strict border measures in place in mid-February, but the inability to do so was a sign of how profoundly underprepared we were and New Zealand was essentially caught "with our pants down".

Bloomfield said it was crucial that people maintained physical distancing, hand hygiene and not going out if unwell.

There had been large groups of people congregating outside businesses, and he asked those businesses to consider how to maintain physical distancing.

Non-compliant premises can still be closed, Bloomfield said.

"Overall the message is the same. Stay home, save lives."

One of the two new cases had arrived from overseas and was quarantined at the border, while the other one was linked to an existing case.

Shutting NZ's borders

, Ardern said it was not tolerable to prevent New Zealanders from coming home.

Bloomfield said the advice was based on the need to close the border before a secure system to quarantine people was in place

But he added that such a system was put in place quickly.

Ardern said that system to quarantine people arriving from overseas was now working well.

Bloomfield said he was not disappointed that Cabinet had rejected the ministry's advice, and the overall low numbers today showed that the approach had been successful.

"We've been successful. Cabinet's decision was made with the expectation that we manage the risks at the border," Bloomfield said.

Ardern said it would have been an "extraordinary" move to strand Kiwis overseas in places where their presence in overseas countries may have been illegal.

Bloomfield said the ministry's advice was based on a public health perspective, which considered it "ideal" to close the border to all people.

Ardern said Cabinet considered the ministry's advice before the level 4 lockdown.

Ardern said the quarantine system was proving its worth, with about 25 people testing positive for Covid-19 while being isolated.

Health Minister moves house

Ardern said Health Minister David Clark had moved house before the lockdown.

"I will not hesitate to act when it comes to a minister who I believe warrants an action against them. In this case I do not believe that is the case, based one what I've been advised."

1 per cent of kids head into school

She said there were 7713 children showed up to ECE centres this morning, or 4 per cent attendance, while 11,846 students showed up to school, or 1 per cent attendance.

That showed that New Zealanders were taking level 3 seriously and parents were keeping children at home where possible.

Ardern said lease terminations for commercial rents were being pushed out to help small businesses.

Some parties were unable to make arrangements with commercial tenants unable to pay their rents, and the Government was now considering commercial rent concessions in whole or in part for Covid-hit businesses, Ardern said.

Businesses were using Kiwi ingenuity to operate in a contact-less way, and Ardern noted a cafe that was serving takeaway coffee by placing it on a plank of wood and extending it to customers.

Bloomfield said people arriving from overseas to visit a Covid-afflicted person in New Zealand can be granted an exemption, but those were granted in very limited circumstances.

"I will make sure the process is expeditious and fair," he said.

Bloomfield yesterday clarified that elimination did not mean zero cases, and it was an ongoing mission that required ongoing vigilance from everyone.

He told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning that he did not believe he had "got ourselves into a pickle" over the use of the word elimination.

"I think we got ourselves out of a pickle with where coronavirus was heading."

He said the World Health Organisation had praised New Zealand's efforts, but that also came with a warning "not to take the foot off the pedal".

Elimination, he said, was not a point in time but a sustained effort - to keep Covid out of the country and to stamp it out as cases arose. "It's like killing weeds on your lawn, you can kill them all but they sure as heck will pop up again."

He shared the PM's aspiration to get down to level 2 as quickly as possible - that would depend on Kiwis' behaviour over the next two weeks, especially in regards to physical distancing. "That's going to be the big one."

The number of New Zealand cases might increase, Bloomfield acknowledged.

"Critical is knowing where they have come from. If it's from a known source, that's much more comfortable than if they are popping up out of nowhere."

There was a huge international effort under way to develop a vaccine, with more than 100 trials.

Despite New Zealand effectively eliminating Covid, Ardern warned the fight wouldn't be over until there was a vaccine.

Elimination did not mean a point in time, instead would be a sustained effort to stamp out every new case, she said.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

