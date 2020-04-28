Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will address details of New Zealand's foreign policy response to Covid-19 in a speech from the Beehive this afternoon.

Peters, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, is back in Wellington after spending level 4 working for home in Northland.

His speech is expected to be a high-level look at how New Zealand has responded to Covid-19 and what the Government's next steps are when it comes to foreign policy.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Three new Covid-19 cases; Ashley Bloomfield's takeaways warning

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus won't be eliminated until there's a vaccine, says PM

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern's audience with the Queen

• Covid 19 coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern says virus is 'currently eliminated' as NZ emerges from level 4

Advertisement

He will also be answering media questions – it will be the first time he's fronted the press gallery in more than a month.

In a ministerial statement in the House yesterday, Peters was critical of globalisation.

"The global industrial system is in massive shock. The longer the pandemic prevails, the greater the probability that all sorts of unforeseen second-order disruption will kick in as the global economy unravels," he said.

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the fragility and the vulnerability inherent in the highly interconnected and networked global economy.

And he said that New Zealand needs to seriously think about its future in the transformed global economy.

"If there is to be an overseas investment, which is a good thing, it must be in terms of the New Zealand economy's needs, the New Zealand people's interests, and building resilience by means of our - not foreign - ownership."

He told Newstalk ZB this morning if products can be manufactured locally within 15 per cent of the global price, they have to be made here.

"As it started to unravel, we brought in the biggest welfare support system to try and disguise it, called family support.

Advertisement

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

"It's better if we stick to our knitting like Singapore and the Scandinavian countries."