An Australian professor claims they have been more effective in lowering Covid-19 cases than New Zealand, and pulled it off without as much economic impact.

Infectious diseases physician and microbiologist Professor Peter Collignon told the Daily Mail Australia that while both countries had flattened the curve, "it's just that Australia has achieved it with less collateral damage".

'We've more than flattened the curve, we've turned it.'

New Zealand finally entered emergency alert level 3 today, matching similar rules the Australians have had in place the past month.

Today, Kiwis are now allowed to order takeaways, experienced surfers can get back in the water while others are getting back to work in key industries including forestry and construction.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand's lockdown had been successful after five new cases on Monday.

Collignon said Australians have been better at washing their hands more thoroughly and complying with the lockdown restrictions.

The Ruby Princess was the centre of 600 cases of coronavirus and 21 deaths in Australia.

"We've been able to achieve success results without the severe social or economic impacts the lockdown has had in New Zealand," he told the Daily Mail.

"Australians have still been able to buy takeaway, exercise and go to Bunnings."

Australia has recorded 26 cases per 100,000 compared to New Zealand's 30, despite being five times bigger in population.

He told the news organisation, Australia's success rate could be even better if it wasn't for the Ruby Princess cruise ship which was the centre of 600 cases and 21 deaths.

"People are worrying about schools when they should really worried about cruise ships," Collignon said.

"We would have a third less cases if it wasn't for cruise ships."

As Kiwis get used to level 3, Australians will soon see further easements in varying territories due to its flattened curve.

However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had warned restrictions of some sort to be place for at least the next 6 months.