Iwi checkpoints

I am Pakeha. I live in the small community of Peria, south of Kaitaia. Before Covid-19 iwi road checkpoints began here in the Far North, I received a phone call from Kauhanga Marae. This was a rare outreach from our local marae.

The kaumatua wanted to explain their health fears, he explained some decisions they had made to change various of their protocols and wanted me to help convey this information to our community. This level of initiative and practical planning, including checkpoints, was entirely sincere and beyond reproach.

The National Party political leadership, including our local MP Matt King, have since attempted to turn iwi checkpoints into a political football. The false claim of gang involvement is nothing more than dog-whistle racism. See a Maori, see a gang member? Whatever the motivation, this behaviour at this time of crisis is unacceptable. I commend the NZ police for their supportive work with the checkpoints during level four. And I thank our various iwi that have stepped up on behalf of our entire community. That is my NZ. Kia kaha.

Wayne Parsonson, Kaitaia.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Taranaki iwi community checkpoints will be questioning travellers tomorrow

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Iwi checkpoints lifted, but organisers vow to return if lockdown flouted

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Iwi checkpoints credited for Te Whānau a Apanui's zero cases

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Checkpoint still operating as police spell out rules



Moving account

Thank you for featuring "Goodbye, Mum, I love you" by the unidentified writer, the son of a Covid-19 victim (NZ Herald, April 27).

There could be no more graphic or more moving account and one to save to show people in the future this is exactly how it was in 2020.

This is what Covid-19 was about, this is how it affected individuals, the victims, and their families.

This is how doctors and nurses went about caring for the sick and protecting the community.

Well done.

Anne Martin, Helensville.



25-day extensions

It is quite frustrating trying to pay Spark, Vodafone and 2 degrees as well as electricity retailers at present.

Normally we over-50s pay the accounts in utility retail stores by eftpos. But, during the lockdown, they are closed. I found that with Spark you phone 123 on your landline and be patient and go to option 5, accounts, and you can, if approved, get an extension of 25 days to pay your account. I was lucky.

I suggest all people in Auckland do the same. Why are the major utilities not putting adverts in the Herald allowing extension of payment for loyalty during these unprecedented Covid-19 lockdown days? Please make it easier for your stressed-out customers.

Mate Marinovich, Oratia.



Health improvements

May I point out to Simon Wilson that during the 1980s and 1990s he so

denigrates (NZ Herald, April 24), the first heart transplant, followed by the first cochlear implant were carried out at Greenlane Hospital.

Also during this period the first day-stay surgical units were planned and opened. Minor ENT surgical procedures such as tonsils, adenoids and grommets were reduced from a three-year waiting list to 10 days' wait (Starship).

Restructuring unfortunately removed the original sound management structure of medical superintendent, principal nurse and hospital manager, however enormous strides in surgical procedures, medical interventions and information technologies were made.

Here's the thing. All aspects of hospital management must be subject to rigorous planning and approved budget. Proposed new services or service enhancement must receive appropriate advance planning with associated estimated budget and projected timeframes. Hospitals are competitive environments and budgets allocated accordingly. The current practice of throwing money at DHBs whenever there is any perceived crisis or questions asked only ensures good money will follow bad, and services will continue to decline.

I was privileged to be associated with health from 1975 to 1994. I witnessed some great milestones and worked with very dedicated staff.

Ann Shields, Remuera.



Opposition role

Simon Bridges is right in calling the Government to task. As the Leader of the Opposition, that is his job.

The facts are, about the only thing the Government did well was the early shutdown of the country. As cases of Covid-19 rose, they realised we were entirely unprepared.

When we review the Government's action after life has returned to near-normal, we will find many issues that could have been handled better.

First the failure to provide personal protection equipment for rest home staff to protect the residents.

Locking down greengrocers, butchers and bakers and handing the two biggest operators sole rights to trade was another mistake.

Some industries that have minimal close physical contact, such as forestry harvesting, could have continued working.

We must commend Simon that he held off criticism through the peak of our infections.

Colin Bull, Clevedon.



Tax likelihood

Apart from National voters obviously having big doubts about Simon Bridges as party leader, and the world-leading job the Coalition is doing in the fight against Covid-19, they will now no doubt be very worried about how now - in these changed circumstances and its hits against the economy - the legislating of a capital gains tax is almost a certainty, post Covid-19.

Dennis Pennefather, Te Awamutu.



Business struggles

With not an ounce of small business experience between them, MPs Willie Jackson and Deborah Russell purport to be experts on why a business survives or does not survive.

Small businesses are struggling because they have been prohibited from operating by the Government – it's as simple as that. They have no income. Wage subsidies are received and then paid out to workers; the subsidies do not provide an income to the business.

I think it best that those who have no experience in what it's like to have to balance income and expenditure in a small business to stick to what they are good at, whatever that is.

Sue Kurtovich, Tauranga.



Mamil menace

We are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to deciding where to go for a morning walk in East Auckland.

We have paved walkways along water drainage canals, past the side of golf courses, and alongside mangrove estuaries, streams and woodlands. The birdlife, especially the tui, in the early mornings is wonderful.

Maybe it's the atmosphere and the fact that we all safe, but the folk along the way are mostly friendly with cheerful greetings whilst keeping safe distances.

Young families on bicycles out for a ride in the peaceful environment are equally a joy to behold, especially the little ones still balancing with the aid of training wheels.

Unfortunately there are those who spoil this tranquillity, the Mamils, (Middle Aged Men in Lycra) who, dressed like Christmas trees, flashing lights et al, and with scant consideration for the children and older walkers, come flying by. They appear to be training for the next Tour de France. They approach silently from behind at frightening speed, no bells to alert one, and with little consideration for those enjoying a leisurely stroll. The roads are near empty at this time, why are they not carrying out their speed trials there instead of along the narrow and peaceful walkways?

Come on guys, have some consideration.

Robert Forrester, Botany Downs.



Advertisement

Water conservation

Once again Auckland's water reservoirs are running low and we are being urged to conserve water. Fair enough in these dry weather conditions but why does Watercare always leave it until storage gets to a critical level before pressuring us to save?

With the technology available these days - climate patterns and long-range forecasts, surely the need to save water could be advertised much earlier.

The makers of tapware and other bathroom and toilet fittings are not helping. The single-lever mixer type of tap is especially wasteful of water, particularly when used by children. Few if any of these taps have a "trickle" setting which is all that is needed in most cases. The "deluge" showerheads waste many litres. Flushing toilets, even those with a half-flush feature, are very wasteful. The only really economical flushing system is the "hold-to-flush" – only flushes when the button is held down: no partial or full flush available.

Perhaps Watercare could update its forecast and warning system so we don't have this crisis every time there is a drought.

Robin McGrath, Forrest Hill.



Water tanks

Not only are we the land of milk and honey we also have plenty of water and sunshine. Surely it is past time that installation of water tanks, if only for gardening purposes etc were made compulsory for all newly built houses. What a waste letting all that free water pour down the drain while we pay for both incoming and outgoing supplies. And while we're on it, the same could be said for solar panels. If installed at construction time, yes, they would add extra costs but droughts throughout our country seem to be getting more common while temperatures are steadily rising

Yvonne Flynn, Orewa.



Northern Pathway

The "Project Costs" letter (NZ Herald, April 22) is misleading and incorrect in comparing the cost of the old SkyPath design and the new Northern Pathway design, with its claim of "an enormous cost blowout".

The two projects are quite different in concept, scale and design and the $360m Northern Pathway is more than a walking and cycling pathway across the Auckland Harbour Bridge. The pathway extends all the way to Akoranga on the North Shore. Waka Kotahi is working at pace to deliver the Northern Pathway and the complex design is an iterative process. It has improved significantly in a short time as we gather more technical information and respond to public feedback.

The cost allows for property purchases and, while Waka Kotahi acknowledges the Princes St houses are in an area of special character, none of the houses required have listed heritage status.

Andrew Thackwray, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.



Short & sweet

On Bridges

Every time Simon says something, his party loses a few supporters and Labour gain some.

Peter Reekie, Whangamata.

On Russell

Deborah Russell may well have apologised, but it is hard to imagine that she would be the type of parliamentarian this country needs to lead us into a post Covid-19 future. Stu Morrison, Matakana.

On burqas

Muslim women who choose to wear the burqa, and are often vilified for doing so, must be having a wry smile at the current (almost compulsory) wearing of face masks. Kate Hastings, Oneroa.

On water

While I'm committed to saving water and doing my bit for the environment, what's Watercare doing? Lindsay Neill, Beach Haven.

On tracing

Advertisement

It seems a bit odd that people already refuse to sign up to any tracking app. Every SIM card carried in a phone already gives police or Customs or Immigration perfect tracing capability. Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

On Body

Body's war cartoon on Monday is 2020 gold medal material. The graphics alone were exceptional, including our ever-prominent NZ flag. Glenn Forsyth, Taupo.

On recovery

I hope the Government listens to Simon Wilson and Tim Hazledine and others whose ideas for the recovery of our economy make complete sense. Removing GST is a perfect first step. Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.