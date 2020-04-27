Another elderly person has lost their life to Covid-19 in New Zealand, lifting the country's toll to 19.

The woman was in her 90s and had been a resident of St Margaret's Rest Home in Auckland - she is the third person in that cluster to die.

The death was announced at today's media briefing where it was noted she had a number of underlying health conditions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was tragic that 19 people have died due to coronavirus in New Zealand.

"We send you our love at your time of loss," she said.

"This has been one of the hardest elements of level 4," she said, of people not being able to be with loved ones when they die.

She said people should pause to digest the country's low number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Without the lockdown, she said there would have been more than 1000 cases a day.

She said this shows why the lockdown was necessary - "we have avoided the worst".

"We must hunt down the last few cases ... this is like a needle in a haystack."

Ardern said alert level 3 "will not be a return to pre-Covid life."

She called on the "team of five million" to make sure the country does not have a second wave.

Ardern said in order to make a move to alert level 2 in two weeks, there will need to be a confidence that there is no community transmission.

"We can only do this if we continue to pull together."

"If we need to stay at level 3 [for longer] we will."

Waitematā DHB released a statement following the latest death.

"The thoughts and prayers of Waitematā DHB's staff and management are with the patient's family and friends at this difficult time. We are all saddened by their loss and ask that the family's privacy is respected as they mourn the passing of their loved one."

