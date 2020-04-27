There are 5 new cases of Covid-19, according to Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

One is new and four are probable.

Three are linked to St Margaret's hospital, with two linked to other cases.

Six cases that were probable have been reclasificed, meaning the national total is 1469.

Bloomfield said some public health units are reviewing some probable cases and that is why some classifications have changed.

For the final time during this period of alert level 4, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are providing the Covid-19 update at 1pm from the Beehive.

It comes as the number of new Covid-19 cases has remained in single digits for more than a week now.

There were nine new cases confirmed yesterday and no new Covid-19 related deaths.

Despite the optimistic numbers, both Bloomfield and Ardern have warned against complacency.

"Our marathon will take patience and endurance but we need to finish what we started," Ardern told the Herald yesterday.

Bloomfield said that as the country prepares to move to alert level 3 on Tuesday morning, it's really important not to "slacken off the effort".

The pair are expected to reiterate the same message when talking to media this afternoon.



After more than four weeks at alert level 4, at 11.59pm tonight New Zealand will shift into level 3.

The country will stay at this alert level for at least two weeks.

Ardern has previously warned that level 3 and level 4 are quite similar and people need to remain vigilant.

One of the major differences between the two alert levels is access to takeaways and stores which operate a click-and-collect system.

Fast-food outlets have been preparing for the influx of customers come Tuesday.

As New Zealand comes out of level 4 lockdown, there are still a number of countries around the world which have heavy quarantine restrictions.

There have been 2.95 million cases of Covid-19 worldwide, with more than 200,000 deaths.

So far, 861,000 people have recovered – less than a third of the number of people who have the virus.

But in New Zealand, the recovery rate is almost 80 per cent.

Bloomfield is expected to reveal that New Zealand number of active cases has again fallen.



• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

