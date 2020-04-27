Freedom at least, albeit with many regulations.

We've been cooped up inside for five weeks but today many people will be getting back to work, going for a surf or simply tucking into their favourite takeaway.

For those aged over 70, there's even more anticipation after being put into lockdown since emergency alert level 2.

The Herald speaks to six Kiwis about their plans for alert level 3.

LOCKDOWN LOVEBIRDS' BIG DAY

Adam Miller and Tina Munro, of Palmerston North, are getting married on Tuesday after their initial wedding day on April 4 was cancelled due to lockdown. Photo / Supplied

April has gone from disappointment to excitement for Palmerston North couple Adam Miller, 27, and Tina Sloan, 38.

The couple were due to get married in front of 60 family and friends at Wharerata on Massey University's campus on April 4, but lockdown put an abrupt end to that.

"It was upsetting for both of us," Miller said.

"My fiancee had put in a lot of effort for this nice wedding and invited all of our friends and family and made sure it was going to go off without a hitch. And then lockdown happened and it was postponed."

As soon as they became aware of relaxed wedding regulations under level 3, the pair jumped at the opportunity to book in today with local celebrant Chris Hince.

Miller said they were happy to be "doing something small" today. "We're going to have a big party at the end of the year," he said.

The new date did mean a change of venue — under an oak tree at the local Esplanade.

It also meant many of Sloan's family from up north wouldn't be there, but she had made close friends over the years who would attend instead.

Between them all, they would ensure all physical distancing rules would be followed.



BACK IN BUSINESS

The Orphans Kitchen team prepare their bolognese lasagne for Tuesday. Pictured from left are chefs Tom Hishon, Jack Guest and Matteo Catassi. Photo / Alex Burton

Orphans Kitchen hasn't done takeaways to this extent before but when times are tough you have to get a little bit creative — so that's just what the Auckland restaurant is doing.

From today the Ponsonby restaurant which has traditionally been dine-in only will be creating wholesome, delicious, value-for-money takeaway meals so it can begin trading again.

"We've had to adapt to the times and try to do something a bit new," said manager Jack Young.

Young said level 4 had been a crippling time for the hospitality industry but he was excited the rules had been relaxed.

He said level 4 had been "pretty tough" with "lots of outgoings and nothing coming in".

"We're just hoping that at level 3 lots of the community come out and support us."

People can now place an order up until 5pm one day and either pick it up or have their order delivered the next, ready to re-heat at home.

On the menu is a variety of hearty dishes that wouldn't normally be on offer including a smoked kahawai potato-top pie, a kaffir lime and mussel green curry and a butternut red lentil dahl.

"There's heaps of comfort food, we're doing some soups as well. We've got a chipotle chicken minestrone and pumpkin and ginger soup."

Another bit of deliciousness is the restaurant's garlic bread made by local baker The Daily Bread.

"We're using pretty much the best bread in town and making a gangster-as garlic bread for people to take home and heat up in the oven."

He wasn't sure what to expect today and said it would be a case of trial and error. Either way, he said, they would do their best to fill the bellies of those keen to try something different.

FOR THE LOVE OF THE CHILDREN

Kumeu Best Start early childhood centre manager Odele Nicholas says staff are looking forward to children returning on Tuesday. Photo / Alex Burton

When six preschoolers turn up to daycare this week the staff at Best Start will do their best to try and make sure everyone keeps a safe distance from each other.

But, in a daycare setting that comes with many challenges and if a child is really upset the teachers will still be there with a smile and cuddle.

"At the end of the day if a child hurts themselves and needs to be nurtured then we're going to care for them and do what we need to do to make sure they're being loved and cared for, but where possible we will be trying to keep that social distancing," said Best Start Kumeu centre manager Odele Nicholas.

Staff are all aware of the risk of coming out of their own bubbles but are all happy to go back to support the children and their parents who have to work.

"It comes at a bit of a compromise with us going back but you do it for the love of the children, that's why we're in the industry, it's not for the money."

Nicholas has been busy helping prepare her team to welcome back the six children - a small percentage of the preschoolers who normally attend the West Auckland daycare.

Although she would remain working from home, she had arranged for three of her staff to be on site with the children throughout the day when they reopen tomorrow.

The staff numbers were higher than normal but Nicholas wanted to ensure all physical distancing measures would be adhered to.

"There's been a huge amount of thought, process and policies that have had to go into the opening to make sure everyone's safe," she said.



IN THE WATER

Former New Zealand surfing champion Daniel Kereopa says the water will be too manic to go surfing, but he'll get out the paddleboards for himself and his family instead. Photo / File

Former national surfing champion and Raglan local Daniel Kereopa says although he's keen to get back in the water, it won't be on his surfboard just yet.

Kereopa is expecting the beach to be manic today and, after talking to his family, he's decided he doesn't want to expose them to that level of madness.

"We have been talking about it, about going into the water again, and we actually don't want to go out there. Everyone is going to be swamping it. It's a let-the-dogs-out sort of thing.

"The guys won't be so polite, people will be in a rush and I just told the kids, maybe we just pick our days and go out maybe a week or two later."

The family would grab their canoes and go for a paddle.

"We actually do just want to get in the ocean and probably won't be surfing, but will probably go paddling in the canoes, where we can get some space.

"We can paddle away from everybody and get the social distancing going ... just to get back to the life that we know, which is healthy, and back into our family."

BACK TO WORK

Hamilton construction estimator Simran Singh, 23, is looking forward to getting back to work on Tuesday, as well as tucking into some takeaways. Photo / Supplied

Simran Singh appreciates his job even more after reading and hearing about the thousands of Kiwis who have lost their employment during the lockdown.

Singh, 23, is a construction estimator with Hamilton company Reg Stag Wood Solutions.

"Lockdown was quite stressful thinking about those things, so I'm grateful that our company announced we will start work. It's at reduced hours, but at least we have something to do and I get to focus on something now."

With lockdown relaxing, he's able return to the office to work on estimates for large-scale building projects.

He's also happy level 3 allows him to order takeaways after receiving mouthwatering photos from friends over the past month.

He admitted he was getting sick of his own cooking.

"I'm looking forward to takeaways. I can't wait to eat restaurant food and KFC. It's just a shame the bars aren't opening too.

"My friends have been sending me photos of their nice food and I was also sending them photos, but my food wasn't as good."

He was disappointed gyms weren't able to open but he was getting out for regular walks and workouts.

"I have gained some weight during lockdown and it was very hard to do exercise at home but I have been a bit lazy.

"I have been doing stuff most days but not as much as I do at the gym."

'BREAKING OUT'

Whakatane woman Jill Speak, 70, is looking forward to chinese lemon chicken and a glass of wine on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Whakatane woman Jill Speak is "looking forward to breaking out".

"Takeaways, Chinese lemon chicken and a glass of wine will be total bliss for me," she said.

Speak is 70 and has been under lockdown more than a week longer than the rest of the country.

Her husband, Bob, turns 80 today and the extra freedom was a bonus birthday present after his planned Anzac Day party was canned.

She said one of the main things they were looking forward to doing under level 3 was ordering their much-missed Chinese takeaways, They would also be catching up with family who live nearby and doing a spot of fishing from the beach.

As for what they've been up to, Speak said they had taken daily walks and there wasn't a part of the house that hadn't been dusted, wiped, painted, turned upside down and cleaned.

"Windows, curtains, cars. Nothing needs doing now."

She did miss her merchandising job at her local supermarket but, as she has asthma and her husband has his own health conditions, she decided it wasn't worth the risk.

The couple look forward to the day they can finally catch up with their family - kids and grandkids - in person.

