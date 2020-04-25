New Zealanders have stood shoulder-to-shoulder during a poignant Anzac Day dawn service on the world's only coronavirus-free continent.

This morning, the team of 11 Antarctica New Zealand staff wintering over at Scott Base held the world's southernmost Anzac service on the ice.

Every year, the winter-over teams hold a small service on April 25, but this year it was one of the only Anzac gatherings in the world.

Rory O'Connor, Antarctica New Zealand's winter leader at Scott Base, says they've found themselves in a unique position during the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Advertisement

Rory O'Connor, Antarctica New Zealand's winter leader at Scott Base, gave an address at the special Anzac Day service today. Photo / Supplied

"We're free to assemble because Antarctica remains Covid-19 virus free, so we have no restrictions on gatherings like back home," he said.

In his Anzac service address, O'Connor reflected on the spirit of World War I soldiers which has since become part of New Zealand's national identity.

"We use it now to work for peace and tolerance and co-operation," he said.

"The world is now in great need of co-operation. The Anzac traditions continue today at Scott Base which is home to both Kiwis and Aussies. We come together and appreciate ingenuity, good humour and mateship. We also hope to be strong in times of adversity."

Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson said this year's service seemed even more special than usual.

"Antarctica New Zealand has a close partnership with the New Zealand Defence Force who support our operations on ice, so it is important to be able to remember the sacrifice made by members of our military all those years ago," she said.

"On a personal note, it is heartening to know that Kiwis and Australians – supported by our American friends - are gathering together to mark this occasion.

"The Scott Base crew are coming together in commemoration at the bottom of the world, on behalf of all of us back home."

Advertisement

Around 30 people from the nearby American base McMurdo Station also attended including a trumpeter who played The Last Post and reveille, which was followed by wreath laying. The Ode of Remembrance was read by winter engineering supervisor and electrician Luke Keehan.

Antarctica New Zealand says there are no personnel movements to and from Antarctica planned for a number of months, which is normal for the winter season.

But keeping Antarctica Covid-19 free and the safety of its staff remains its priority.

"We are assessing our approach for the end of the winter, when personnel movements usually resume. This is a number of months away. Any protocol and procedures put in place in the future will be to protect Antarctica, Scott Base and our staff."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

RSA national president BJ Clark sent the Scott Base team a note before the unique service to acknowledge their efforts and to wish them well.

"It shows once again that Kiwis wherever they are in the world still take the time to remember," he said.

"Here's a group of people in a winter-over situation in the Antarctic, certainly isolated, yet they're still taking the time to plan and hold a service to remember those who have served and those who are still serving today."