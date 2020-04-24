Want a swim in the sea like this seal at Clive or a sunbathe on the stones? Soon many of you will allowed to, and Hawke's Bay's beaches are set to be pretty inviting.

Our last weekend in alert level 4 lockdown will be excellent for neighbourhood walks, and the post-lockdown forecast is looking decent too.

Saturday will be fine with some light winds and rain is kept at bay for those wanting to commemorate Anzac Day from their driveways.

Temperatures will reach a high of 22C in Napier and Hastings, 19C in Waipukurau and 21C in Wairoa.

On Sunday temperatures drop slightly but the weather remains fine with light winds before northerlies develop later in the day.

Napier and Hastings will have temperatures of 20C, Waipukurau 20C and Wairoa 20C.

Looking ahead the rest of the week is set to be similar with temperatures in the late teens to low 20s across the region.

Cloud will develop more throughout the week, but the weather remains mainly fine.