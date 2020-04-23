Covid-19 may have taken our Anzac Day dawn parades but service band members across the country are embracing technology to ensure we keep the soundtrack.

As a means to pay their respects this Saturday, New Zealanders are being asked to unite at 6am on Saturday at their letterboxes, front doors and even their living rooms.

To accompany those moments Royal New Zealand Navy ordinary musician Orson Paine has performed especially for the Herald, playing the Last Post and the sounding of Reveille on his bugle.

At dawn services during the most solemn phase, a lone bugler typically sounds the Last Post, followed by a minute's silence, and then the sounding of Reveille.

Reveille performed by Navy band member Orson Paine. Video / Dean Purcell

Paine, 26, has been performing at Anzac services the past 10 years, and said it was a "little strange" to not be doing it live this year.

"We are all used to turning up, gearing up for this day - it is a really special event, so not being able to attend in person is very strange."

Royal New Zealand Navy ordinary musician Orson Paine has made special recordings for the Herald on his bugle of the Last Post and the sounding of Reveille. Photo / Dean Purcell

But Paine said it was fortunate to be able to record and share the bugle calls so easily.

"I think this is just about the best era this could happen. Thirty years ago this would have been inaccessible, but now we can record it and share digitally. It is an unusual Anzac Day to be part of, but it is an experience and is still a way to recognise and remember those who served this country."

Royal New Zealand Navy ordinary musician Orson Paine said it was fortunate technology enabled them to still share their music this Anzac Day. Photo / Dean Purcell

Meanwhile, bagpipe players are not be left wanting either, as members of the Royal New Zealand Pipebands Association join their Anzac siblings across the ditch in assembling at the front of their homes for performances at 11am Saturday.

City of Auckland bagpipe player Robert Halliday, who lives in Forrest Hill, said Anzac Day was the "biggest day of the year for pipers."

"Pipe bands and Anzac Day are synonymous with each other," Halliday said, who has played the instrument 25 years, inspired by his Scottish grandfather who fought in World War II.

"This gives us an opportunity for us to give back - plus we just love playing."

