The place where Taradale man Norm Olsen's father fought is fighting a "new war" this Anzac Day.

But he and his wife Diane managed to retrace his father's journey, just before it started to break out.

The Olsens spent three weeks travelling through Italy in September 2019, pre Covid-19.

On their list of must-do's was a visit to the historic and world-famous Abbey of Monte Cassino, about two hours by train from Rome.

Norm said the reason behind their visit was his father Sgt Eric Charles Olsen, Regimental No. 14372, Divisional Cavalry Regiment, 2nd NZEF, one of many New Zealanders who fought in the Battle of Cassino during the Italian campaign of World War II.

"Dad was the middle child amongst six boys. They were brought up in the small settlement of Turua on the Hauraki Plains. He was working in the telephone exchange in Tauranga when he enlisted, he was 22," Norm said.

"Our family was one of the lucky ones, all six boys returned home. Dad came home, became a farmer like many others, said little and got on with life."

Norm and Diana Olsen in Italy. Photo / Supplied

The Battle of Monte Cassino was one of the most important military operations of WWII.

"Among the more than 4000 Commonwealth servicemen buried at Cassino, there are plenty of my Dad's mates, some as young as 19 years of age, some 'Known Only Unto God'. What a waste," he said.

Also known as the Battle for Rome, it wasn't just one battle but rather a series of military assaults by the Allies against the Germans, starting on January 17 and ending in late May of 1944.

The Abbey on the hill as viewed from the Commonwealth Cemetery. Photo / Supplied

Monte Cassino played centre stage in this battle because Allied intelligence suspected German artillery units were utilising the abbey as an extremely useful observation post, as well as being strategically located for a much-needed breakthrough on German defences in order to infiltrate a heavily occupied Rome.

The loss of life was massive in the controversial operation, with the Allies losing 55,000 soldiers and an estimated 20,000 killed and wounded German soldiers.

The Polish Cemetery. Photo / Supplied

Norm said that after the war the Italian government spent 10 years rebuilding the abbey at enormous cost, and today it is a national monument.

"It remains a working monastery; it is a quiet and beautiful place, where you can feel its history and suffering. On the slopes of the hill to one side of the abbey, the Polish Cemetery contains the graves of 1072 Poles who died storming the ruins of the bombed-out abbey in May 1944," he said.

"On the day of our visit, we took a taxi up the steep, narrow and winding road from the nearby town of Cassino. On learning we are Kiwis, our driver spoke excitedly about his respect for New Zealanders.

"We wandered quietly through the beautiful courtyard, the magnificent church, and the extensive museum displays."

The beautiful Commonwealth Memorial at Monte Cassino. Photo / Supplied

When the couple left the abbey, in another taxi, they noticed a New Zealand sticker on his visor, and on learning they were Kiwis the driver became "really animated".

"We asked him to drop us at the Allied Cemetery, which lies at the foot of the hill on the edge of town, where we proposed to leave two RSA poppies we had brought with us," Norm said.

"As we got out of his little car we gave one of them to our driver. He immediately wrapped his arms tightly around us and tears were shed, it was a poignant and beautiful moment."

