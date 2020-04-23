GPs will be open and dentists will be allowed to perform urgent surgeries under New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level 3.

That was announced by director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at today's press conference.

It comes after dire warnings from a string of health care workers who spoke before the Government's Epidemic Response Committee (ERC) yesterday.

Issues voiced to the committee included the head of the NZ Dental Association revealing one person was in intensive care due to a life-threatening infection. Meanwhile, GPs say they have been bracing for a "tsunami" of patients who'd put off seeing a doctor.

It was also revealed patients referred to hospital with cancer and other potentially urgent conditions were being sent back to their GPs because of the pandemic.

Today, Bloomfield said his teams were out in the field to assess what more public health units need to operate.

The Government was in discussions with hospitals to potentially provide more funding, he said.

Asked about compulsory face masks, Bloomfield said that was not the Government's recommendation.

He said physical distancing and maintaining bubbles were more important.

If people wanted to wear them, however, they could.

He said new guidance around people being allowed to visit family members in hospital would be made available soon.