There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand and two new deaths, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield revealed this afternoon.

One of the deaths was of a woman in her 60s in Dunedin. The Herald reported today a 62-year-old Invercargill woman with Covid-19 who has been fighting for her life in Dunedin Hospital for two weeks has died overnight.

She is the second person from Invercargill to die of Covid-19.

Bloomfield apologised to the woman's family after confusion over her status in hospital

The second new death was a man in his 70s from Christchurch's Rosewood rest home, where eight others have died.

The new deaths take New Zealand's total toll to 16. The number of people who had recovered was 1065.

Bloomfield said there are eight people in hospital, with one person in ICU in Middlemore Hospital.

There were 6480 tests processed yesterday - there have been more than 101,200 tests so far.

GPs open

Bloomfield confirmed GPs will be open in level 3.

He said dentists will be able to to preform urgent surgeries under level 3.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is doing a stocktake of PPE, and how it's being rolled out across the country.

Bloomfield said new guidance around people being allowed to visit family members in hospital will be made available soon.

Hunting allowed

On hunting, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in many parts of the country this is an important part of providing food for families.

She reiterated that hunting is allowed under level 3, if it's on private land.

"Hunting is an important part of many New Zealanders' lives," she said.

Duck hunting season has been pushed out for a couple of weeks.

"I know this will be disappointing for many," she said.

However it's important that people keep their social distancing.

ANZAC Day

Ardern will be taking part in Stand at Dawn, which encourages Kiwis to stand at their driveways at dawn on ANZAC Day.

She will be standing at her driveway at 6am to show her support.

She said it was important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

More information was on the standatdawn.com website.

She thanked the Defence Force today, "past, present and future".

She said they are doing important work during Covid-19.

She also praised New Zealand's civil defence groups, who have been working behind the scenes to help Kiwis.

"This is business as usual for them," she said, but she added they do have new extra powers.

Media support package

Ardern is expected to provide more details on the Government's $50 million media support package when she addresses reporters this afternoon.

She is also likely to field questions about the Government's decision to allow hunting on private property under alert level 3.

Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi announced a $50 million package aimed at helping New Zealand's media industry through Covid-19.

The funding consists of:

• $21.1 million to completely cut transmission fees for 6 months

• $16.5 million to cut by 80% contribution for NZ On Air screen content in 2020/21

• $1.3 million for government departments to purchase organisation-wide news service subscriptions

Ardern is also expected to be questioned about the Government's decision to allow people to hunt on private property under level 3.

More deaths

Yesterday, Bloomfield revealed one more person – a woman in her 80s in the Rosewood rest home cluster – had died.

He said there were six new cases in New Zealand, taking the total to 1451 nation-wide.

More than 1000 people have so far recovered, meaning there are just 401 active cases in New Zealand.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

