NZ Police has apologised for the "poor timing" of a tweet it posted yesterday, after receiving backlash on social media.

The tweet was a screenshot from a video that Southern District Police posted on Facebook earlier this month showing an officer fighting the Covid-19 virus, wild west style.

The video, which has since been removed, showed the officer in a standoff with a cartoon version of the virus.

In the footage, shot in Arrowtown, the police officer eventually defeats the virus with a quick-drawn spray of hand sanitiser.

NZ Police yesterday tweeted the image from the video with the caption: "high noon in Arrowtown".

The controversial tweet. Photo / Twitter

Social media users were quick to criticise the "inappropriate" post, uploaded on the same week a police officer shot a man dead in Auckland.

"You just shot someone. Guns aren't a joke," one person said in response to the tweet.

"Shame on you posting this days after fatally shooting a man," another Twitter user said. "Guns aren't toys. You're not in a Hollywood western. Very, very disappointed to see this."

"The NZ Police SHOT someone this week. This is disgusting," another person commented.

Police has since removed the tweet.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they "acknowledge the concerns".

"Police are aware that a social media post today, about a Ten One article summarising the engagement impact of a Southern District Police Facebook video posted on 10 April, has raised concerns in light of a recent fatal Police shooting," the spokesperson said.

"We acknowledge these concerns and apologise for the poor timing of today's social media post, which has been removed from Police's social media platforms. The original video has also been removed."