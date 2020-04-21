The man shot dead by police in the early hours of Monday in South Auckland has been named.

Police say Hitesh Navin Lal, of Auckland, was shot about 1am yesterday in Papatoetoe after terrified residents called them.

Emergency services responded to multiple reports that Lal was wielding a machete and trying to force his way into a home occupied by a young family with children.

The 43-year-old used the machete to cause damage to vehicles, smash windows in a house and attempt to cut power lines, the Herald reported.

Advertisement

A witness said the first officer on the scene, a lone dog handler, was met with screams for help from frightened residents. It is understood Lal was agitated and aggressive, refusing to drop the machete despite the officer's repeated requests.

Advancing towards the officer, Lal was shot.

He was given immediate medical assistance, and other officers who arrived shortly after had also tried to help, but the man had died.

Hitesh Navin Lal of Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The Counties Manukau District Commander, Superintendent Jill Rogers, said the investigation into the serious incident was ongoing and police were speaking to several witnesses.

"The officer involved is being well-supported by his colleagues and his welfare is a priority for police," she said.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time. Victim Support and police are providing them with support."

His family have asked for privacy while they grieve, Rogers said.

"The investigation is still in its very early stages but police have established that the deceased rang 111 himself prior to the incident," she said last night.

Advertisement

"The deceased told the 111 call taker that he had a knife and would kill anyone he came across.

"Immediately prior to police arrival, the man was at one address where he had smashed two large windows and was in the process of smashing the venetian blinds.

"The occupants were home at the time and were terrified thinking that the man was going to gain access to the house and attack them."