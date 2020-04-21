New Zealand will spend the long Anzac Day weekend in lockdown, moving to alert level 3 just before midnight on Monday, April 27.

The announcement means that from next Tuesday not only essential industries but all businesses deemed to be capable of operating "safely" will be permitted to do so.

However, the change from the current lockdown level to alert level 3 will not have much practical effect for many businesses.

Employees are still required to work from home "unless that is not possible" and workplaces can only open if they can operate safely and "customers are not allowed on the premises", other than supermarkets, dairies and petrol stations.

However, businesses can begin to trade "without close personal contact", so takeaways and retail activity, such as bakeries and butchers that can make contactless pick-up or delivery possible, can resume.

The list below sets out who can, and who can't operate under alert level 3.

Can open

• Supermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Dairies on a one-in-one-out basis

• Petrol stations

• Liquor stores in the four licensing trust areas with a monopoly (one-in, one-out basis)

• Shopping centres/malls ONLY to allow access to essential services like supermarkets and pharmacies

Can operate

• Couriers and parcel services - deliveries should be contactless

• Removal/moving companies

• Plumbers, electricians and tradespeople can work on customers' property (e.g. in homes)

Can open but no face-to-face interactions with customers - online or phone only, with delivery or contactless pick-up

• Clothing stores

• Hardware and DIY stores

• Other retail stores

• Agricultural supply stores and pet stores

• Bars, cafes and restaurants (no alcohol to be sold)

• Only off-licence holders whose licence says they can sell and deliver alcohol can do so through contactless delivery and pick-up

• Exercise facilities and classes can only offer lessons remotely (eg online)

Can't open or operate

• Entertainment

• Tourist facilities

• Hairdressers

• Barbers

• Nail salons

• Non-medical massage services

• Cleaners going to clients' homes

• Door-to-door sales

• Outdoor adventure activities (e.g. guided walks, kayaking tours, quad bike adventures or scenic flights or boat trips)

• Driver instruction and licensing, except online applications

Other businesses

• Real estate - staff can come to work, no face-to-face appointments with clients

• No open homes, except remotely. One-on-one viewings and pre-settlement inspections may be possible - further guidance to come

• Client-facing workers (such as sales and business development people) must meet with clients remotely unless it is an essential service