David Tamihere's double-murder case is heading back to the Court of Appeal, Justice Minister Andrew Little says.

It follows acceptance by the Governor General of advice from Little last year on a Royal Prerogative of Mercy application made by Tamihere.

Tamihere spent nearly 20 years in prison after being found guilty in 1990 of murdering Swedish backpackers Sven Urban Hoglin, 23, and Heidi Paakkonen in the Coromandel.

He has always professed his innocence.

Tamihere had skipped bail for a 1986 rape and was on the run when the murders were committed. The brother of former Labour Cabinet Minister John Tamihere also has a manslaughter conviction for the 1972 death of an Auckland prostitute.

David Tamihere being led into court in July 1989. Photo / John Sefto

Little made the announcement today after considering Justice Ministry advice, assisted by a retired High Court judge.

"I advised Her Excellency to refer Mr Tamihere's convictions back to the Court of Appeal for further consideration," Little said.

"As the matter will shortly come before the Courts, I will not be making any further comment," says Little.

The case will be heard by the court as a further appeal, Little said.

Little's announcement comes after a police informant at Tamihere's 1990 trial was found guilty of perjury after a 2017 trial in Auckland.

Former inmate and "jailhouse lawyer" Arthur Taylor's private prosecution of the prison snitch, who was only known for decades as Witness C, uncovered a string of lies and suspect police work.

Witness C was one of three prison snitches which the Crown relied on at Tamihere's trial to give what was described as "powerful" evidence.

The prisoners all claimed Tamihere had, at different times and while in custody, confessed to how he sexually assaulted and killed the Swedes.

Sven Urban Hoglin and Heidi Paakkonen disappeared in 1989. Photo / File

A jury decided Witness C was guilty on eight perjury charges but not guilty of obstructing the course of justice, which pertained to a 1995 affidavit recanting his murder trial testimony.

After he was sentenced to eight years and seven months' imprisonment a lengthy suppression battle ensued before Witness C was finally unmasked in April 2018 by the Herald and other media as Roberto Conchie Harris, a double murderer, sex offender and fraudster.

Tamihere has told the Herald that Witness C's perjury convictions were a "major" moment in his case.

At the 1990 trial, Harris testified that Tamihere confessed to him while they shared a prison cell.

The infamous 'Witness C' who was found guilty of perjury after claiming David Tamihere boasted of a double murder in 1989 has been named.

Harris was serving time for killing Northland couple Carole Anne Pye and Trevor Martin Crossley when Tamihere was arrested for the Swedes' murders.

He told the jury Tamihere attacked and sexually assaulted the Swedes before dumping their bodies at sea.

But in 1991, Hoglin's remains were discovered in bush near Whangamata, about 70km from where the murders were said to have taken place.

Paakkonen's remains have never been found.

The Herald also unmasked Witness B in 2018 as the late Stephen Kapa, who died in a car crash in February 1995.

Witness A, a convicted killer and drug supplier, is the only prison informant of the three snitches to still enjoy identity suppression from Tamihere's trial.

However, his exact location and wellbeing remains unknown despite speculation the informant may now be overseas, possibly in Fiji.

Timeline

1989: Paakkonen and Hoglin disappear on the Coromandel Peninsula

1990: Tamihere is convicted of murdering the Swedish travellers

1991: Hoglin's remains are found near Whangamata

1992: The Court of Appeal rejects Tamihere's appeal

1994: Tamihere denied leave to appeal to the Privy Council

1995: Witness C swears an affidavit retracting his evidence

1996: Witness C retracts his retraction

2010: Tamihere is released on parole

2016: A private prosecution alleges Witness C lied at Tamihere's trial

2017: Witness C is sentenced after being found guilty of perjury and not guilty of perverting the course of justice

2017: Witness C appeals the perjury convictions and sentence and fights to keep his identity hidden

2018: Witness C drops his appeal against the perjury convictions and is later revealed as Roberto Conchie Harris

2018: The High Court revokes Witness B's suppression order

2020: Justice Minister Andrew Little annonces David Tamihere's case is heading back to the Court of Appeal after a Royal Prerogative of Mercy application.